Top Stocks for Today - 13th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Power Company: The company stated that it inked a non-binding agreement (MoU) with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to explore opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) jointly. The said pact aims to jointly identify and explore opportunities across different segments of the BESS value chain.

Godrej Industries: The company witnessed a robust growth of 76.90% y-o-y in its net profit at ₹188.20 Crore, against ₹106.40 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company’s revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 34.40% to ₹4,824.80 Crore in Q3FY25, versus ₹3,590 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

Bharat Forge: The auto components business announced an 8.40% decline in its Q3 net profit at ₹346 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the company has reported a net profit of ₹377.80 Crore. The company reported a 7.40% decline in its Q3 net profit at ₹2,095.90 Crore versus ₹2,263.30 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.

Reliance Industries: The conglomerate announced that it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary called REC Sustainable Energy Solutions PTe Ltd in Singapore. The said entity will be a platform for global capability for consolidation of Research and Development efforts.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company stated that its net profit slipped as much as 32.80% on a year-on-year basis to ₹41 Crore in Q3 of FY25. In the same quarter previous year, the company logged a net profit of ₹61 Crore. However, revenue from operations witnessed double digit growth of 19% to ₹1,611 Crore in Q3FY25, versus ₹1,355 Crore in Q3FY24.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com