SectorChemicals
Open₹1,151.55
Prev. Close₹1,149.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,368.18
Day's High₹1,160.45
Day's Low₹1,085.8
52 Week's High₹1,314
52 Week's Low₹724.2
Book Value₹52.68
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37,000.64
P/E433.64
EPS2.65
Divi. Yield0
In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.67
33.66
33.66
33.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,482.44
1,682.73
1,449.56
1,492.64
Net Worth
1,516.11
1,716.39
1,483.22
1,526.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,339.6
1,855.53
1,958.33
yoy growth (%)
79.98
30.54
Raw materials
-2,347.36
-1,286.01
-1,300.04
As % of sales
70.28
69.3
66.38
Employee costs
-168.64
-136
-145.74
-133.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.81
-108.87
-10.73
Depreciation
-74.8
-72.18
-68.62
-68.58
Tax paid
0
0.06
-15.25
Working capital
191.06
-275.99
214.68
37.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
79.98
30.54
Op profit growth
180.69
248
EBIT growth
198.28
222.66
Net profit growth
-58.9
-449.04
-87.23
-266.2
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,600.62
16,740.25
14,130.15
9,333.51
11,290.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,600.62
16,740.25
14,130.15
9,333.51
11,290.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,496.36
1,417.58
1,219.47
1,014.99
1,006.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
A B Godrej
Chairman & Managing Director
N B Godrej
Executive Director
T A Dubash
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejal Jariwala
Independent Director
Ganapati D Yadav
Independent Director
Mathew Eipe
Independent Director
Monaz Noble
Independent Director
Shweta Bhatia
Independent Director
Sandeep Murthy
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pirojsha Godrej
Independent Director
AJAY DINESH VAGHANI
Executive Director & CEO
Vishal Sharma
Reports by Godrej Industries Ltd
Summary
Godrej Industries Limited is one of the Godrej Groups holding companies. Its own businesses comprises of Chemicals, Estate Management and Finance & Investments. Its Chemical Division manufactures and markets a wide range of oleochemical products derived from organic materials. The product portfolio under the Chemicals Division includes Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Surfactants, Glycerine and Specialty Products. These products are used as raw materials in the home and personal care, pharmaceutical and food industries. The chemical divisions manufacturing facilities are located at Valia in Gujarat and Ambernath in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the businesses of manufacture and marketing of oleo-chemicals, their precursors and derivatives, bulk edible oils & seeds, estate management and investment activities.Godrej Industries (GIL) has significant interest in consumer goods, real estate, agriculture and gourmet retail through subsidiary and associate companies, across 18 countries. GIL owns 58% stake (as on 31 March 2018) in Godrej Agrovet which a diversified agri-business company. It holds 100% stake in Natures Basket which operates fresh good and gourmet store under the Natures Basket brand. Godrej Industries Ltd was incorporated March 7, 1988 as Gujarat-Godrej Innovative Chemical Ltd. The business and undertaking of the erstwhile Godrej Soaps Limited was transferred to the Company under a Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from April 1, 1994 and the Companys name was
Read More
The Godrej Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1098.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Industries Ltd is ₹37000.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Industries Ltd is 433.64 and 21.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Industries Ltd is ₹724.2 and ₹1314 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Godrej Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.49%, 3 Years at 22.10%, 1 Year at 44.75%, 6 Month at 28.10%, 3 Month at 2.94% and 1 Month at 6.53%.
