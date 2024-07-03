iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Industries Ltd Share Price

1,098.75
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open1,151.55
  • Day's High1,160.45
  • 52 Wk High1,314
  • Prev. Close1,149.3
  • Day's Low1,085.8
  • 52 Wk Low 724.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,368.18
  • P/E433.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value52.68
  • EPS2.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37,000.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Godrej Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,151.55

Prev. Close

1,149.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,368.18

Day's High

1,160.45

Day's Low

1,085.8

52 Week's High

1,314

52 Week's Low

724.2

Book Value

52.68

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37,000.64

P/E

433.64

EPS

2.65

Divi. Yield

0

Godrej Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Godrej Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

14 Aug 2024|11:36 AM

In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.

Godrej Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.68%

Non-Promoter- 13.14%

Institutions: 13.14%

Non-Institutions: 19.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Godrej Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.67

33.66

33.66

33.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,482.44

1,682.73

1,449.56

1,492.64

Net Worth

1,516.11

1,716.39

1,483.22

1,526.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,339.6

1,855.53

1,958.33

yoy growth (%)

79.98

30.54

Raw materials

-2,347.36

-1,286.01

-1,300.04

As % of sales

70.28

69.3

66.38

Employee costs

-168.64

-136

-145.74

-133.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.81

-108.87

-10.73

Depreciation

-74.8

-72.18

-68.62

-68.58

Tax paid

0

0.06

-15.25

Working capital

191.06

-275.99

214.68

37.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

79.98

30.54

Op profit growth

180.69

248

EBIT growth

198.28

222.66

Net profit growth

-58.9

-449.04

-87.23

-266.2

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,600.62

16,740.25

14,130.15

9,333.51

11,290.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,600.62

16,740.25

14,130.15

9,333.51

11,290.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,496.36

1,417.58

1,219.47

1,014.99

1,006.43

Godrej Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Godrej Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

A B Godrej

Chairman & Managing Director

N B Godrej

Executive Director

T A Dubash

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejal Jariwala

Independent Director

Ganapati D Yadav

Independent Director

Mathew Eipe

Independent Director

Monaz Noble

Independent Director

Shweta Bhatia

Independent Director

Sandeep Murthy

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pirojsha Godrej

Independent Director

AJAY DINESH VAGHANI

Executive Director & CEO

Vishal Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Godrej Industries Ltd

Summary

Godrej Industries Limited is one of the Godrej Groups holding companies. Its own businesses comprises of Chemicals, Estate Management and Finance & Investments. Its Chemical Division manufactures and markets a wide range of oleochemical products derived from organic materials. The product portfolio under the Chemicals Division includes Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Surfactants, Glycerine and Specialty Products. These products are used as raw materials in the home and personal care, pharmaceutical and food industries. The chemical divisions manufacturing facilities are located at Valia in Gujarat and Ambernath in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the businesses of manufacture and marketing of oleo-chemicals, their precursors and derivatives, bulk edible oils & seeds, estate management and investment activities.Godrej Industries (GIL) has significant interest in consumer goods, real estate, agriculture and gourmet retail through subsidiary and associate companies, across 18 countries. GIL owns 58% stake (as on 31 March 2018) in Godrej Agrovet which a diversified agri-business company. It holds 100% stake in Natures Basket which operates fresh good and gourmet store under the Natures Basket brand. Godrej Industries Ltd was incorporated March 7, 1988 as Gujarat-Godrej Innovative Chemical Ltd. The business and undertaking of the erstwhile Godrej Soaps Limited was transferred to the Company under a Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from April 1, 1994 and the Companys name was
Company FAQs

What is the Godrej Industries Ltd share price today?

The Godrej Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1098.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Godrej Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Godrej Industries Ltd is ₹37000.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Godrej Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Godrej Industries Ltd is 433.64 and 21.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Godrej Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Godrej Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Godrej Industries Ltd is ₹724.2 and ₹1314 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Godrej Industries Ltd?

Godrej Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.49%, 3 Years at 22.10%, 1 Year at 44.75%, 6 Month at 28.10%, 3 Month at 2.94% and 1 Month at 6.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Godrej Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Godrej Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.69 %
Institutions - 13.14 %
Public - 19.17 %

