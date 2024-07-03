Summary

Godrej Industries Limited is one of the Godrej Groups holding companies. Its own businesses comprises of Chemicals, Estate Management and Finance & Investments. Its Chemical Division manufactures and markets a wide range of oleochemical products derived from organic materials. The product portfolio under the Chemicals Division includes Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Surfactants, Glycerine and Specialty Products. These products are used as raw materials in the home and personal care, pharmaceutical and food industries. The chemical divisions manufacturing facilities are located at Valia in Gujarat and Ambernath in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the businesses of manufacture and marketing of oleo-chemicals, their precursors and derivatives, bulk edible oils & seeds, estate management and investment activities.Godrej Industries (GIL) has significant interest in consumer goods, real estate, agriculture and gourmet retail through subsidiary and associate companies, across 18 countries. GIL owns 58% stake (as on 31 March 2018) in Godrej Agrovet which a diversified agri-business company. It holds 100% stake in Natures Basket which operates fresh good and gourmet store under the Natures Basket brand. Godrej Industries Ltd was incorporated March 7, 1988 as Gujarat-Godrej Innovative Chemical Ltd. The business and undertaking of the erstwhile Godrej Soaps Limited was transferred to the Company under a Scheme of Amalgamation with effect from April 1, 1994 and the Companys name was

