To the Members of Godrej Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind-AS financial statements of GODREJ INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information, (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind-AS financial statements") in which are included Returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditor of the Companys branch incorporated in United Kingdom.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of audit report of the branch auditor on the financial statements of a branch as was audited by the branch auditor, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Description of Key Audit Matter Revenue recognition

(Refer note 2.13 and note 27 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements)

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit As per Ind AS 115 - ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers revenue is recognized on transfer of control of goods or services to a customer, which is on dispatch / delivery as per the terms of contracts, at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company is expected to be entitled to in exchange for those goods or services. Our audit procedures to assess revenue recognition from sale of goods included the following: Revenue recognition includes determination of pricing, effect of discounts, sales returns and adjustments for freight reimbursements. Assessed the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing with Ind AS 115 - "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Due to the significance of the area and the risk of revenue being fraudulently overstated through manipulation on the timing of transfer of control, revenue recognition is considered as a key audit matter. Understood and evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls relating to revenue recognition. Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key general Information Technology (IT) controls and key IT application controls over the Companys systems for revenue recognition, by involving our IT specialists. Tested sales transactions on a sample basis by comparing the underlying sales invoices, sales orders, dispatch and delivery documents to assess whether revenue was recognized appropriately. Tested the timing of recognition of revenue including performing cut-off procedures, to determine whether the same is in line with the terms of contracts. Examined manual journal entries posted to revenue to identify any unusual or irregular items.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, and Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The standalone Ind-AS financial statements include the audited financial statements of one branch in United Kingdom, whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 0.16 crore as at March 31, 2024, total revenue of Rs. Nil and total net (loss) after tax

Rs. (1.51) crore for the year ended March 31, 2024, before giving effect to consolidation adjustments as considered in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, which has been audited by its branch auditor. The branch auditors report on the financial statements of this branch has been furnished to us by the Management. Our opinion on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this branch, is based solely on the report of such auditor. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The report on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditor have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; d. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. e. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. f. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors of the Company is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind-AS financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31, 2024. c. There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 48 to the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (d)(i) and (d)(ii) above, contain any material misstatement. e. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W/W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

Membership No. 124658 UDIN: 24124658BKAIZC6358 Mumbai, May 17, 2024

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Statement on Matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets and Investment Properties).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets and Investment Properties) by which all Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets and Investment Properties) are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the title deeds of immovable properties including Investment Properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our verification of the books and records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii) (a) The inventories, except for goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such a bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies during the year but has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnerships during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(iii) (c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or security as specified under sections 185 and 186 of the Companies

Statement on Matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: (Continued)

Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made and guarantees provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with. The Company has not provided any security to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act. v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Profession Tax, Cess and other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities wherever applicable, and there are no such outstanding dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Sales tax, Octroi, Stamp duty, Excise duty, Custom duty and Income Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follow:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount not deposited on account of demand ( Rs. In crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.25 2012-13 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.47 2009-13 CESTAT Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.20 2013-15 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.16 2011-12, 2014-15 Assistant Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty 0.14 2011-12 CESTAT Custom Duty Act Custom Duty 0.51 2004-05 Commissioner (Appeals) Custom Duty Act Custom Duty 10.69 2019-20 CESTAT Central Sales Tax Act 1956 and Local Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 11.11 2002-03, 2003-04 Supreme Court Octroi Octroi 0.24 1997-2003 Tribunal Octroi Octroi 0.03 1997-98 Deputy Commissioner Octroi Octroi 0.02 1998-99, 2000-01 Supreme Court Maharashtra Stamp Act Stamp duty 1.82 2000-01 Controlling Revenue Authority Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3.81 AY 2007-2008, AY 2008 - 2009 Assessing Officer Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 67.86 AY 2009-2010, AY 2013-2014 CIT (A) to AY 2016-2017, AY 2018- 2019 and AY 2022-2023 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 43.41 AY 1989-1990, AY 1990-1991, AY 1998-1999, AY 1993-94, AY 1996-97 AY 1997-98, AY 2000- 01 to AY 2002-03, AY 2011-12, AY 2012-2013 High Court Income-tax Act, 1961 Income tax 5.19 AY 2010-11 Supreme Court Goods and Service Tax, 2017 GST 0.09 March 2018 to July 2018 Commissioner (Appeals) Goods and Service Tax, 2017 GST 11.39 2017-2022 Commissioner (Appeals)

Statement on Matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: (Continued) viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we have not come across any transactions not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year by way of pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) In view of what is reported above in clause xi(a), the reporting under clause xi(b) of the Order is not applicable. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraphs 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii) According to the information and explanations and records made available to us by the Company and audit procedures performed by us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued during the financial year for the period under audit. xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under the provision of paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, reporting under the provision of paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under the provision of paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC), therefore reporting under provisions of paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 115.81 crore in the current financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under provision of paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi) The reporting under paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Ind-AS financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order has been included in this report.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W/W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

Membership No. 124658 UDIN: 24124658BKAIZC6358 Mumbai, May 17, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report

The Annexure referred to in Paragraph 2 (A) (g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements of GODREJ INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind-AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind-AS financial statements.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report (Continued)

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Ind-AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind-AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No. 104607W/W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

Membership No. 124658 UDIN: 24124658BKAIZC6358 Mumbai, May 17, 2024