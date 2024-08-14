iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Industries Ltd AGM

963.8
(0.85%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:54:59 AM

Godrej Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Aug 202417 May 2024
In terms of various Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs read with various Circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Company will hold the 36th (Thirty Sixth) Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting along with Annual Report of Godrej Industries Limited for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024) Please find attached the Outcome of the 36th Annual General Meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

14 Aug 2024|11:36 AM

In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.

