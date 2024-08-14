Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.39
-17.33
20.67
11.85
Op profit growth
232.86
-61.35
83.64
-31.08
EBIT growth
132.71
-36.25
-5.5
20.94
Net profit growth
95.35
-39.39
31.04
64.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.38
3.35
7.18
4.72
EBIT margin
12.06
7.84
10.17
12.99
Net profit margin
4.62
3.58
4.89
4.5
RoCE
6.57
3.57
7.9
9.9
RoNW
2.22
1.25
3.02
3.22
RoA
0.63
0.4
0.95
0.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
29.48
11.62
24.12
14.4
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1.75
Cash EPS
11.29
2.74
9.46
7.31
Book value per share
211.76
224.44
172.03
99.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.7
46.68
11.75
38.04
P/CEPS
40.99
197.81
29.96
74.86
P/B
2.18
2.41
1.64
5.52
EV/EBIDTA
14.29
28.18
11.45
17.85
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
13.95
Tax payout
-26.81
-85.83
-41.57
-22.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
41.31
60.12
41.27
37.2
Inventory days
179.6
183.31
129.41
191.91
Creditor days
-82.15
-78.76
-38.8
-45.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.73
-1.56
-2.33
-2.94
Net debt / equity
1.77
1.22
1.08
1.92
Net debt / op. profit
12.15
29.4
7.76
14.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-59.92
-41.21
-60.82
-60.78
Employee costs
-5.44
-8.64
-6.01
-6.13
Other costs
-27.24
-46.77
-25.97
-28.35
In the same period last year, the company's net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.
