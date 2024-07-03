Godrej Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4,804.96
4,247.93
4,567.27
3,590.08
3,937.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,804.96
4,247.93
4,567.27
3,590.08
3,937.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
438.78
1,072.19
535.69
379.73
397.3
Total Income
5,243.74
5,320.12
5,102.96
3,969.81
4,334.91
Total Expenditure
4,230.24
3,913.96
4,511.35
3,310.77
3,672.1
PBIDT
1,013.5
1,406.16
591.61
659.04
662.81
Interest
476.92
432.68
369
347.6
333.11
PBDT
536.58
973.48
222.61
311.44
329.7
Depreciation
107.92
100.87
100.27
95.61
89.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
85.42
81.98
82.11
45.84
79.49
Deferred Tax
-145.62
149.77
65.57
5.41
-3.59
Reported Profit After Tax
488.86
640.86
-25.34
164.58
164.5
Minority Interest After NP
201.24
318.37
286.47
58.17
77.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
287.62
322.49
-311.81
106.41
87.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
287.62
322.49
-311.81
106.41
87.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.54
9.58
-9.26
3.16
2.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.68
33.67
33.67
33.67
33.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.09
33.1
12.95
18.35
16.83
PBDTM(%)
11.16
22.91
4.87
8.67
8.37
PATM(%)
10.17
15.08
-0.55
4.58
4.17
