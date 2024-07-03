Godrej Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,600.62
16,740.25
14,130.15
9,333.51
11,290.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,600.62
16,740.25
14,130.15
9,333.51
11,290.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,496.36
1,417.58
1,219.47
1,014.99
1,006.43
Total Income
18,096.98
18,157.83
15,349.62
10,348.5
12,297.18
Total Expenditure
15,409.37
15,230.03
13,170.54
9,020.03
10,489.46
PBIDT
2,687.61
2,927.8
2,179.08
1,328.47
1,807.72
Interest
1,352.42
942.7
623.14
468.93
490.92
PBDT
1,335.19
1,985.1
1,555.94
859.54
1,316.8
Depreciation
370.75
304.52
273.58
242.34
233.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
308.6
281.56
330.5
150.64
156.58
Deferred Tax
60.68
-21.62
-40.57
75.51
114.86
Reported Profit After Tax
595.16
1,420.64
992.43
391.05
811.52
Minority Interest After NP
535.19
445.86
338.7
56.42
257.71
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.97
974.78
653.73
334.63
553.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-62.24
0
-6.96
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.97
974.78
715.97
334.63
560.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.78
28.96
19.42
9.94
16.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.67
33.66
33.66
33.66
33.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.18
17.48
15.42
14.23
16.01
PBDTM(%)
8.04
11.85
11.01
9.2
11.66
PATM(%)
3.58
8.48
7.02
4.18
7.18
In the same period last year, the company's net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.
