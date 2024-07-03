iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Industries Ltd Annually Results

1,035.85
(-0.65%)
Jan 9, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,600.62

16,740.25

14,130.15

9,333.51

11,290.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,600.62

16,740.25

14,130.15

9,333.51

11,290.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,496.36

1,417.58

1,219.47

1,014.99

1,006.43

Total Income

18,096.98

18,157.83

15,349.62

10,348.5

12,297.18

Total Expenditure

15,409.37

15,230.03

13,170.54

9,020.03

10,489.46

PBIDT

2,687.61

2,927.8

2,179.08

1,328.47

1,807.72

Interest

1,352.42

942.7

623.14

468.93

490.92

PBDT

1,335.19

1,985.1

1,555.94

859.54

1,316.8

Depreciation

370.75

304.52

273.58

242.34

233.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

308.6

281.56

330.5

150.64

156.58

Deferred Tax

60.68

-21.62

-40.57

75.51

114.86

Reported Profit After Tax

595.16

1,420.64

992.43

391.05

811.52

Minority Interest After NP

535.19

445.86

338.7

56.42

257.71

Net Profit after Minority Interest

59.97

974.78

653.73

334.63

553.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-62.24

0

-6.96

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

59.97

974.78

715.97

334.63

560.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.78

28.96

19.42

9.94

16.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.67

33.66

33.66

33.66

33.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

16.18

17.48

15.42

14.23

16.01

PBDTM(%)

8.04

11.85

11.01

9.2

11.66

PATM(%)

3.58

8.48

7.02

4.18

7.18

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

14 Aug 2024

In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.

