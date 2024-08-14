Godrej Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
19.81
-108.87
-10.73
Depreciation
-74.8
-72.18
-68.62
-68.58
Tax paid
0
0.06
-15.25
Working capital
191.06
-275.99
214.68
37.59
Other operating items
Operating
136.08
-456.98
-56.97
Capital expenditure
75.03
358.15
146.78
36.15
Free cash flow
211.11
-98.83
-20.81
Equity raised
2,986.39
3,197.18
3,347.68
3,180.74
Investing
1,548.6
1,384.28
-214.3
42.92
Financing
10,611.25
7,336.33
5,592.19
5,565.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
58.82
Net in cash
15,357.35
11,818.96
8,827.09
In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.