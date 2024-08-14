iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,098.75
(-4.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Godrej Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

19.81

-108.87

-10.73

Depreciation

-74.8

-72.18

-68.62

-68.58

Tax paid

0

0.06

-15.25

Working capital

191.06

-275.99

214.68

37.59

Other operating items

Operating

136.08

-456.98

-56.97

Capital expenditure

75.03

358.15

146.78

36.15

Free cash flow

211.11

-98.83

-20.81

Equity raised

2,986.39

3,197.18

3,347.68

3,180.74

Investing

1,548.6

1,384.28

-214.3

42.92

Financing

10,611.25

7,336.33

5,592.19

5,565.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

58.82

Net in cash

15,357.35

11,818.96

8,827.09

14 Aug 2024|11:36 AM

In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.

