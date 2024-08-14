Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,339.6
1,855.53
1,958.33
yoy growth (%)
79.98
30.54
Raw materials
-2,347.36
-1,286.01
-1,300.04
As % of sales
70.28
69.3
66.38
Employee costs
-168.64
-136
-145.74
-133.55
As % of sales
5.04
7.32
6.81
Other costs
-439.69
-296.75
-287.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.16
15.99
14.7
Operating profit
383.91
136.77
236.85
OPM
11.49
7.37
12.09
Depreciation
-74.8
-72.18
-68.62
-68.58
Interest expense
-363.9
-237.51
-212.43
Other income
74.61
64.05
60.93
33.43
Profit before tax
19.81
-108.87
-10.73
Taxes
0
0.06
-15.25
Tax rate
0
-0.05
142.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.81
-108.81
-25.98
Exceptional items
-64.01
1.27
267.38
Net profit
-44.19
-107.54
30.81
241.4
yoy growth (%)
-58.9
-449.04
-87.23
-266.2
NPM
-1.32
-5.79
12.32
In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.Read More
