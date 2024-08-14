iifl-logo-icon 1
Godrej Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,086.65
(-1.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,339.6

1,855.53

1,958.33

yoy growth (%)

79.98

30.54

Raw materials

-2,347.36

-1,286.01

-1,300.04

As % of sales

70.28

69.3

66.38

Employee costs

-168.64

-136

-145.74

-133.55

As % of sales

5.04

7.32

6.81

Other costs

-439.69

-296.75

-287.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.16

15.99

14.7

Operating profit

383.91

136.77

236.85

OPM

11.49

7.37

12.09

Depreciation

-74.8

-72.18

-68.62

-68.58

Interest expense

-363.9

-237.51

-212.43

Other income

74.61

64.05

60.93

33.43

Profit before tax

19.81

-108.87

-10.73

Taxes

0

0.06

-15.25

Tax rate

0

-0.05

142.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.81

-108.81

-25.98

Exceptional items

-64.01

1.27

267.38

Net profit

-44.19

-107.54

30.81

241.4

yoy growth (%)

-58.9

-449.04

-87.23

-266.2

NPM

-1.32

-5.79

12.32

Godrej Industrie : related Articles

Godrej Industries Q1 Profit Soars 81% on Strong Income Growth

14 Aug 2024|11:36 AM

In the same period last year, the company’s net profit stood at ₹178.06 Crore, reflecting significant year-on-year growth.

