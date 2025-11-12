iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 12th November 2025

12 Nov 2025 , 08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Power: The company said that its net profit for the quarter slipped as much as 0.7% to ₹919.40 Crore. Revenue for the quarter slipped about 1% to ₹15,544 Crore. EBITDA for the September 2025 quarter dipped as much as 11.80% to ₹3,302 Crore. Margins for the quarter shrinked to 21.20%. The company also said that it will buy a 40% stake in SPV for ₹1,572 Crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The PSU said that its net profit for the quarter declined 19.70% y-o-y to ₹230.30 Crore. However, revenue for the quarter registered a 5.5% growth to ₹5,123 Crore. EBITDA for Q2 also slipped about 20.30% to ₹216.90 Crore. 

Torrent Power: The business said that it witnessed a 50.50% uptick in its net profit for the quarter to ₹723.70 Crore, fueled by stronger merchant power and LNG sales. Revenue witnessed a growth of 9.80% to ₹7,876 Crore. EBITDA came in at ₹1,506 Crore, higher by 24.80% y-o-y.

Godrej Industries: The company said that Q2 net profit slipped as much as 15.80% y-o-y to ₹242.20 Crore. Revenue for the quarter registered a growth of 4.70% y-o-y to ₹5,032 Crore. EBITDA for the September 2025 quarter dipped as much as 76.50% to ₹134.70 Crore.

CONCOR: The business posted a marginal growth of 3.6% y-o-y in its net profit for the quarter at ₹378.70 Crore. Revenue for Q2 jumped 2.90% to ₹2,354.40 Crore.

