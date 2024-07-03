Summary

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), was incorporated on 10 March 1988 and commenced its operation from November, 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customers needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader having the largest network of 61 ICDs/ CFSs /Strategic Tie-ups in India. In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold-chain. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization of India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer friendly commercial practices and extensively used Information Technology. The company developed multi-modal logistics support for Indias International and Domestic containerization and trade. CONCORs core business is characterized by three distinct activities, that of a carrier, a terminal operator, and a warehouse operator.CONCOR had commissioned seven container transfer /handling facilities during the year 1990. In addition to three ICDs at Ahmedabad, Pune & Hyderabad, two full-fledged Container Freight Stations (CFSs) were commissioned at Moradabad and Panipat as cargo consolidation and clearance centres with linkage to the OCD at New Delhi. The Company had commissioned Port Side Container Terminal (PSCT) at Todiarpet in March of

