SectorLogistics
Open₹786.15
Prev. Close₹785.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,200.17
Day's High₹786.95
Day's Low₹772
52 Week's High₹1,180
52 Week's Low₹757.25
Book Value₹204.15
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47,125.87
P/E37.22
EPS21.1
Divi. Yield1.46
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.Read More
The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
304.65
304.65
304.65
304.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11,507.69
10,940.33
10,472.65
9,899.09
Net Worth
11,812.34
11,244.98
10,777.3
10,203.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6,384.96
6,473.79
6,167.12
5,606.13
yoy growth (%)
-1.37
4.97
10
-5.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-425.14
-313.5
-277.9
-186.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
762.46
1,405.59
1,392.65
1,180.61
Depreciation
-521.92
-513
-392.65
-351.82
Tax paid
-175.77
-148.18
-343.61
-322.59
Working capital
159.78
-378.05
278.29
1,225.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.37
4.97
10
-5.32
Op profit growth
-38.33
12.95
18.92
-6.83
EBIT growth
-44.75
3.51
17.6
-9.46
Net profit growth
33.94
-64.17
22.26
-9.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,653.41
8,169.12
7,652.73
6,427.08
6,539.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,653.41
8,169.12
7,652.73
6,427.08
6,539.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
370.34
313.4
245.53
270.41
253.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director (Fin.) & CS
Harish Chandra
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Swarup
Director (Finance) & CFO
Manoj Kumar Dubey
Independent Director
Kedarashish Bapat
Independent Director
Chesong Bikramsing Terang
Independent Director
Satendra Kumar
Independent Director
Chandra Rawat
Director (Projects & Services)
Ajit Kumar Panda
Director
MOHAMMAD AZHAR SHAMS
Director (Marketing & Operatio
Priya Ranjan Parhi
Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)
Prabhas Dansana
Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)
Sandeep Jain
Reports by Container Corporation Of India Ltd
Summary
Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), was incorporated on 10 March 1988 and commenced its operation from November, 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customers needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader having the largest network of 61 ICDs/ CFSs /Strategic Tie-ups in India. In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold-chain. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization of India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer friendly commercial practices and extensively used Information Technology. The company developed multi-modal logistics support for Indias International and Domestic containerization and trade. CONCORs core business is characterized by three distinct activities, that of a carrier, a terminal operator, and a warehouse operator.CONCOR had commissioned seven container transfer /handling facilities during the year 1990. In addition to three ICDs at Ahmedabad, Pune & Hyderabad, two full-fledged Container Freight Stations (CFSs) were commissioned at Moradabad and Panipat as cargo consolidation and clearance centres with linkage to the OCD at New Delhi. The Company had commissioned Port Side Container Terminal (PSCT) at Todiarpet in March of
The Container Corporation Of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹773.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is ₹47125.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is 37.22 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Container Corporation Of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is ₹757.25 and ₹1180 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Container Corporation Of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 8.23%, 1 Year at -10.92%, 6 Month at -23.15%, 3 Month at -11.76% and 1 Month at -6.44%.
