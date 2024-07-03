iifl-logo-icon 1
Container Corporation Of India Ltd Share Price

773.45
(-1.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open786.15
  • Day's High786.95
  • 52 Wk High1,180
  • Prev. Close785.8
  • Day's Low772
  • 52 Wk Low 757.25
  • Turnover (lac)1,200.17
  • P/E37.22
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value204.15
  • EPS21.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47,125.87
  • Div. Yield1.46
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
Container Corporation Of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

786.15

Prev. Close

785.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1,200.17

Day's High

786.95

Day's Low

772

52 Week's High

1,180

52 Week's Low

757.25

Book Value

204.15

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47,125.87

P/E

37.22

EPS

21.1

Divi. Yield

1.46

Container Corporation Of India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.25

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Container Corporation Of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

CONCOR Q2 Profit Dips Slightly to ₹366.3 Crore, Revenue Grows 4.2%

29 Oct 2024|10:15 PM

Revenue for CONCOR rose to ₹2,287.7 Crore, benefiting from heightened logistics demand during the period.

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

Concor logs 6% growth in total volumes in Q1

9 Jul 2024|09:37 AM

The exim (export-import) market also exhibited consistent increase, with volumes up 3.30% to 8.69 lakh TEUs.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Container Corporation Of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.79%

Non-Promoter- 39.47%

Institutions: 39.46%

Non-Institutions: 5.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Container Corporation Of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

304.65

304.65

304.65

304.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11,507.69

10,940.33

10,472.65

9,899.09

Net Worth

11,812.34

11,244.98

10,777.3

10,203.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6,384.96

6,473.79

6,167.12

5,606.13

yoy growth (%)

-1.37

4.97

10

-5.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-425.14

-313.5

-277.9

-186.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

762.46

1,405.59

1,392.65

1,180.61

Depreciation

-521.92

-513

-392.65

-351.82

Tax paid

-175.77

-148.18

-343.61

-322.59

Working capital

159.78

-378.05

278.29

1,225.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.37

4.97

10

-5.32

Op profit growth

-38.33

12.95

18.92

-6.83

EBIT growth

-44.75

3.51

17.6

-9.46

Net profit growth

33.94

-64.17

22.26

-9.75

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,653.41

8,169.12

7,652.73

6,427.08

6,539.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,653.41

8,169.12

7,652.73

6,427.08

6,539.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

370.34

313.4

245.53

270.41

253.44

Container Corporation Of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Container Corporation Of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director (Fin.) & CS

Harish Chandra

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Swarup

Director (Finance) & CFO

Manoj Kumar Dubey

Independent Director

Kedarashish Bapat

Independent Director

Chesong Bikramsing Terang

Independent Director

Satendra Kumar

Independent Director

Chandra Rawat

Director (Projects & Services)

Ajit Kumar Panda

Director

MOHAMMAD AZHAR SHAMS

Director (Marketing & Operatio

Priya Ranjan Parhi

Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)

Prabhas Dansana

Part Time Dir.(Govt.Nominee)

Sandeep Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Container Corporation Of India Ltd

Summary

Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), was incorporated on 10 March 1988 and commenced its operation from November, 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 Inland Container Depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways to profitably satisfy the customers needs for high- quality, cost-effective logistics services. From its humble beginning, it is now an undisputed market leader having the largest network of 61 ICDs/ CFSs /Strategic Tie-ups in India. In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold-chain. It has and will continue to play the role of promoting containerization of India by virtue of its modern rail wagon fleet, customer friendly commercial practices and extensively used Information Technology. The company developed multi-modal logistics support for Indias International and Domestic containerization and trade. CONCORs core business is characterized by three distinct activities, that of a carrier, a terminal operator, and a warehouse operator.CONCOR had commissioned seven container transfer /handling facilities during the year 1990. In addition to three ICDs at Ahmedabad, Pune & Hyderabad, two full-fledged Container Freight Stations (CFSs) were commissioned at Moradabad and Panipat as cargo consolidation and clearance centres with linkage to the OCD at New Delhi. The Company had commissioned Port Side Container Terminal (PSCT) at Todiarpet in March of
Company FAQs

What is the Container Corporation Of India Ltd share price today?

The Container Corporation Of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹773.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Container Corporation Of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is ₹47125.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Container Corporation Of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is 37.22 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Container Corporation Of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Container Corporation Of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is ₹757.25 and ₹1180 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Container Corporation Of India Ltd?

Container Corporation Of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 8.23%, 1 Year at -10.92%, 6 Month at -23.15%, 3 Month at -11.76% and 1 Month at -6.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Container Corporation Of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Container Corporation Of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.80 %
Institutions - 39.47 %
Public - 5.73 %

