Dividend 29 Oct 2024 14 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024 3.25 65 Interim 2

Outcome of Board Meeting The Board has declared 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of 65 % i.e. Rs.3.25 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.198.02 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 15.11.2024. Fixes Record Date as 15/11/2024

Dividend 16 May 2024 17 Sep 2024 - 2.5 50 Final

BOD recommended Final Dividend of Rs.2.5/- per share

Dividend 8 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024 2 40 Interim

Outcome of Board Meeting and Interim Dividend The Board has declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of 40% i.e. Rs.2.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.121.86 crores.

Dividend 24 Jan 2024 7 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024 4 80 Interim 3