|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Oct 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|3.25
|65
|Interim 2
|Outcome of Board Meeting The Board has declared 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of 65 % i.e. Rs.3.25 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.198.02 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 15.11.2024. Fixes Record Date as 15/11/2024
|Dividend
|16 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|2.5
|50
|Final
|BOD recommended Final Dividend of Rs.2.5/- per share
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|2
|40
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting and Interim Dividend The Board has declared an Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of 40% i.e. Rs.2.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.121.86 crores.
|Dividend
|24 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|4
|80
|Interim 3
|The Board has declared 3rd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of 80% i.e. Rs.4.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- each amounting to Rs.243.72 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been fixed as 07.02.2024. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 13.02.2024. The payment of dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.
