Top Stocks for Today - 19th February 2025

19 Feb 2025 , 06:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

RVNL: The state-owned company stated that it has secured a letter of acceptance from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Ltd (K-RIDE) to construct nine stations under corridor-4A of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). The contract involves ₹554.47 Crore order for building one elevated and eight at-grade stations.

Larsen & Toubro: The infrastructure major stated that it has acquired the balance 26% stake in L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Private Limited (LTSSHF). The company will acquire said stake from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), and is worth ₹170 Crore. The acquisition includes 1.47 billion equity shares, 1.67 billion preference shares, and a secured loan from NPCIL to LTSSHF.

CONCOR: The state-owned company stated that it has awarded a ₹689.76 Crore contract to Braithwaite & Co. for manufacturing and supply of 30 BLSS (spine car) rakes. The contract is on a turnkey basis. The order shall be completed by August 11, 2026. The company stated that Braithwaite & Co., a public sector unit under the Ministry of Railways shall execute the project.

Infosys: The IT giant announced that it has entered into a strategic, long-term collaboration with Lufthansa Group (LHG) and Lufthansa Systems GmbH (LSY). The partnership includes plans to accelerate digital transformation and innovation in the aviation industry. Therefore, LSY and Infosys will establish a dedicated Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Bengaluru to achieve their collective objectives. 

Transformers and Rectifiers: The company stated that it bagged an order worth ₹166.45 Crore from Hyosung T&D India Private Limited. The contract underlines manufacturing and supply of single-phase coupling transformers and single-phase transformers for TBCB projects.

