iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Share Price

1,239.2
(0.04%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:31 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,237
  • Day's High1,278
  • 52 Wk High1,253.75
  • Prev. Close1,238.7
  • Day's Low1,225.15
  • 52 Wk Low 230.1
  • Turnover (lac)2,487.33
  • P/E170.93
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value73.28
  • EPS7.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,598.28
  • Div. Yield0.02
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,237

Prev. Close

1,238.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2,487.33

Day's High

1,278

Day's Low

1,225.15

52 Week's High

1,253.75

52 Week's Low

230.1

Book Value

73.28

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,598.28

P/E

170.93

EPS

7.3

Divi. Yield

0.02

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Apr, 2024

arrow

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Read More
Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.16%

Non-Promoter- 16.26%

Institutions: 16.26%

Non-Institutions: 17.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.26

13.26

13.26

13.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

525.13

369.21

333.98

321.31

Net Worth

539.39

382.47

347.24

334.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,122.57

726.86

683.06

685.06

yoy growth (%)

54.44

6.41

-0.29

-14.6

Raw materials

-920.37

-547.73

-515.58

-526.8

As % of sales

81.98

75.35

75.48

76.89

Employee costs

-29.87

-26.02

-29.78

-30.23

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.96

10.74

0.71

6.87

Depreciation

-15.3

-17.66

-17.92

-14.7

Tax paid

-7.92

-3.79

-0.16

-2.51

Working capital

92.99

-34.84

-77.96

184.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.44

6.41

-0.29

-14.6

Op profit growth

-6.02

37.61

-12.09

-30.19

EBIT growth

13.6

23.21

0.95

-35.67

Net profit growth

87.62

1,181.04

-87.57

-80.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,294.68

1,395.97

1,161.74

742.08

700.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,294.68

1,395.97

1,161.74

742.08

700.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.82

8.69

9.85

9.6

15.87

View Annually Results

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jitendra Mamtora

Managing Director

Satyen Mamtora

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhaskar Sen

Executive Director

Karuna Mamtora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh Kiri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subir Kumar Das

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra S Shah

Independent Director

Tanvi Rangwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

Summary

Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited was originally incorporated on 11th July 1994 as Triveni Electric Company Limited. Mr. Jitendra U. Mamtora, Mrs. Karuna J. Mamtora and Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora promoted the Company. In 1995, the Companys name was changed to Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited. Currently, the company is having 2 manufacturing facilities situated at Changodar and Odhav situated in Ahmedabad. The Company acquired Odhav unit in 2006 as part of the expansion plans. The Companys business mainly comprises of manufacturing and selling of various kinds of transformers such as power, and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers, and specialised transformers. In 1998, the company received as ISO 9001-2000 by Bureau Veritas, in respect of design manufacturing and servicing of distribution transformers, power transformers (up to 200 MVA, 220 kV class) and furnace transformers (up to 63 MVA, 33 kV class). The capability to develop world class power, distribution, furnace and specialty transformers is credited to the creation of a world class infrastructure at three plants around the city of Ahmedabad, one of the leading industrialized cities of India. In 2006, the company increased the production capacity of the plant located at Changodar from 4000 MVA p.a to its present capacity of 6,000 MVA p.a. In order to effectively augment this units production capacities, the company has initiated several expansion and de-bottlenecking proce
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd share price today?

The Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1239.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is ₹18598.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is 170.93 and 17.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is ₹230.1 and ₹1253.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd?

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 176.27%, 3 Years at 222.19%, 1 Year at 414.30%, 6 Month at 56.82%, 3 Month at 83.64% and 1 Month at 26.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.16 %
Institutions - 16.27 %
Public - 17.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.