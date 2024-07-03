Summary

Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited was originally incorporated on 11th July 1994 as Triveni Electric Company Limited. Mr. Jitendra U. Mamtora, Mrs. Karuna J. Mamtora and Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora promoted the Company. In 1995, the Companys name was changed to Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited. Currently, the company is having 2 manufacturing facilities situated at Changodar and Odhav situated in Ahmedabad. The Company acquired Odhav unit in 2006 as part of the expansion plans. The Companys business mainly comprises of manufacturing and selling of various kinds of transformers such as power, and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers, and specialised transformers. In 1998, the company received as ISO 9001-2000 by Bureau Veritas, in respect of design manufacturing and servicing of distribution transformers, power transformers (up to 200 MVA, 220 kV class) and furnace transformers (up to 63 MVA, 33 kV class). The capability to develop world class power, distribution, furnace and specialty transformers is credited to the creation of a world class infrastructure at three plants around the city of Ahmedabad, one of the leading industrialized cities of India. In 2006, the company increased the production capacity of the plant located at Changodar from 4000 MVA p.a to its present capacity of 6,000 MVA p.a. In order to effectively augment this units production capacities, the company has initiated several expansion and de-bottlenecking proce

