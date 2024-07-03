Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,237
Prev. Close₹1,238.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,487.33
Day's High₹1,278
Day's Low₹1,225.15
52 Week's High₹1,253.75
52 Week's Low₹230.1
Book Value₹73.28
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,598.28
P/E170.93
EPS7.3
Divi. Yield0.02
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.26
13.26
13.26
13.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
525.13
369.21
333.98
321.31
Net Worth
539.39
382.47
347.24
334.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,122.57
726.86
683.06
685.06
yoy growth (%)
54.44
6.41
-0.29
-14.6
Raw materials
-920.37
-547.73
-515.58
-526.8
As % of sales
81.98
75.35
75.48
76.89
Employee costs
-29.87
-26.02
-29.78
-30.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.96
10.74
0.71
6.87
Depreciation
-15.3
-17.66
-17.92
-14.7
Tax paid
-7.92
-3.79
-0.16
-2.51
Working capital
92.99
-34.84
-77.96
184.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.44
6.41
-0.29
-14.6
Op profit growth
-6.02
37.61
-12.09
-30.19
EBIT growth
13.6
23.21
0.95
-35.67
Net profit growth
87.62
1,181.04
-87.57
-80.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,294.68
1,395.97
1,161.74
742.08
700.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,294.68
1,395.97
1,161.74
742.08
700.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.82
8.69
9.85
9.6
15.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jitendra Mamtora
Managing Director
Satyen Mamtora
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhaskar Sen
Executive Director
Karuna Mamtora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh Kiri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subir Kumar Das
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra S Shah
Independent Director
Tanvi Rangwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd
Summary
Transformers & Rectifiers India Limited was originally incorporated on 11th July 1994 as Triveni Electric Company Limited. Mr. Jitendra U. Mamtora, Mrs. Karuna J. Mamtora and Mr. Satyen J. Mamtora promoted the Company. In 1995, the Companys name was changed to Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited. Currently, the company is having 2 manufacturing facilities situated at Changodar and Odhav situated in Ahmedabad. The Company acquired Odhav unit in 2006 as part of the expansion plans. The Companys business mainly comprises of manufacturing and selling of various kinds of transformers such as power, and distribution transformers, furnace transformers, rectifier transformers, and specialised transformers. In 1998, the company received as ISO 9001-2000 by Bureau Veritas, in respect of design manufacturing and servicing of distribution transformers, power transformers (up to 200 MVA, 220 kV class) and furnace transformers (up to 63 MVA, 33 kV class). The capability to develop world class power, distribution, furnace and specialty transformers is credited to the creation of a world class infrastructure at three plants around the city of Ahmedabad, one of the leading industrialized cities of India. In 2006, the company increased the production capacity of the plant located at Changodar from 4000 MVA p.a to its present capacity of 6,000 MVA p.a. In order to effectively augment this units production capacities, the company has initiated several expansion and de-bottlenecking proce
Read More
The Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1239.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is ₹18598.28 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is 170.93 and 17.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd is ₹230.1 and ₹1253.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 176.27%, 3 Years at 222.19%, 1 Year at 414.30%, 6 Month at 56.82%, 3 Month at 83.64% and 1 Month at 26.46%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.