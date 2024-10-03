iifl-logo-icon 1
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,119.85
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

66.16%

66.16%

66.16%

69.65%

69.65%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

16.26%

13.25%

14.32%

6.34%

3.48%

Non-Institutions

17.56%

20.58%

19.5%

24%

26.86%

Total Non-Promoter

33.83%

33.83%

33.83%

30.34%

30.34%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.16%

Non-Promoter- 16.26%

Institutions: 16.26%

Non-Institutions: 17.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

3 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

