|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
66.16%
66.16%
66.16%
69.65%
69.65%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
16.26%
13.25%
14.32%
6.34%
3.48%
Non-Institutions
17.56%
20.58%
19.5%
24%
26.86%
Total Non-Promoter
33.83%
33.83%
33.83%
30.34%
30.34%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
