Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Quarterly Results

1,236
(2.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

461.54

322

512.7

369.35

257.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

461.54

322

512.7

369.35

257.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.77

4.03

1.3

1.67

1.06

Total Income

473.31

326.03

514

371.02

258.12

Total Expenditure

392.34

279.81

441.08

330.91

237.38

PBIDT

80.97

46.22

72.92

40.11

20.74

Interest

10.48

11.66

10.85

13.22

11.52

PBDT

70.49

34.56

62.07

26.89

9.22

Depreciation

6.41

6.78

6.03

6.31

6.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

16.52

8.69

17.11

5.09

0.29

Deferred Tax

1.65

-1.74

-2.69

-0.23

0.83

Reported Profit After Tax

45.91

20.83

41.62

15.72

1.89

Minority Interest After NP

0.66

0.74

1.69

0.15

0.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

45.25

20.09

39.93

15.57

1.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

45.25

20.09

39.93

15.57

1.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.04

1.4

2.8

1.1

0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.01

15.01

14.26

14.26

13.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.54

14.35

14.22

10.85

8.06

PBDTM(%)

15.27

10.73

12.1

7.28

3.58

PATM(%)

9.94

6.46

8.11

4.25

0.73

T R I L: Related NEWS

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

3 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

