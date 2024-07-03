Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
461.54
322
512.7
369.35
257.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
461.54
322
512.7
369.35
257.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.77
4.03
1.3
1.67
1.06
Total Income
473.31
326.03
514
371.02
258.12
Total Expenditure
392.34
279.81
441.08
330.91
237.38
PBIDT
80.97
46.22
72.92
40.11
20.74
Interest
10.48
11.66
10.85
13.22
11.52
PBDT
70.49
34.56
62.07
26.89
9.22
Depreciation
6.41
6.78
6.03
6.31
6.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16.52
8.69
17.11
5.09
0.29
Deferred Tax
1.65
-1.74
-2.69
-0.23
0.83
Reported Profit After Tax
45.91
20.83
41.62
15.72
1.89
Minority Interest After NP
0.66
0.74
1.69
0.15
0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
45.25
20.09
39.93
15.57
1.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
45.25
20.09
39.93
15.57
1.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.04
1.4
2.8
1.1
0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.01
15.01
14.26
14.26
13.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.54
14.35
14.22
10.85
8.06
PBDTM(%)
15.27
10.73
12.1
7.28
3.58
PATM(%)
9.94
6.46
8.11
4.25
0.73
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
