Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
20.96
10.74
0.71
6.87
Depreciation
-15.3
-17.66
-17.92
-14.7
Tax paid
-7.92
-3.79
-0.16
-2.51
Working capital
92.99
-34.84
-77.96
184.54
Other operating items
Operating
90.71
-45.56
-95.34
174.2
Capital expenditure
2.9
6.63
30.39
22.45
Free cash flow
93.61
-38.93
-64.95
196.65
Equity raised
642.25
628.66
622.19
608.15
Investing
0.14
0.02
-0.1
0.14
Financing
195.5
132.04
80.91
224.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
931.51
721.79
638.05
1,028.96
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.