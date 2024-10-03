iifl-logo-icon 1
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,204.5
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

T R I L FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

20.96

10.74

0.71

6.87

Depreciation

-15.3

-17.66

-17.92

-14.7

Tax paid

-7.92

-3.79

-0.16

-2.51

Working capital

92.99

-34.84

-77.96

184.54

Other operating items

Operating

90.71

-45.56

-95.34

174.2

Capital expenditure

2.9

6.63

30.39

22.45

Free cash flow

93.61

-38.93

-64.95

196.65

Equity raised

642.25

628.66

622.19

608.15

Investing

0.14

0.02

-0.1

0.14

Financing

195.5

132.04

80.91

224.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

931.51

721.79

638.05

1,028.96

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

3 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

