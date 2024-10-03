Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.26
13.26
13.26
13.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
525.13
369.21
333.98
321.31
Net Worth
539.39
382.47
347.24
334.57
Minority Interest
Debt
250.56
322.52
316.47
254.31
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.66
14.11
23.14
23.65
Total Liabilities
801.61
719.1
686.85
612.53
Fixed Assets
132.41
138.93
152.94
161.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.56
6.12
6.51
6.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.42
12.37
14.95
17.85
Networking Capital
620.84
543.26
467.8
400.96
Inventories
246.74
246.11
243.14
196.25
Inventory Days
79.05
98.54
Sundry Debtors
597.68
630.21
502.33
405.02
Debtor Days
163.32
203.38
Other Current Assets
117.14
110.22
125.32
100.69
Sundry Creditors
-233.4
-338.81
-318.51
-261.76
Creditor Days
103.56
131.44
Other Current Liabilities
-107.32
-104.47
-84.48
-39.24
Cash
25.39
18.41
44.64
25.7
Total Assets
801.62
719.09
686.84
612.52
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.