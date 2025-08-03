iifl-logo

Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

3 Aug 2025 , 08:10 PM

Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd surged on Friday, August 1, after the company posted a strong performance for the April–June quarter. Net profit for the quarter jumped to ₹67 crore, more than three times the ₹20 crore reported in the same period last year. A rise in other income also supported the bottom line. The company’s non-operating income increasing to ₹20 crore from ₹4 crore year-on-year.

The company’s operating performance improved significantly. EBITDA stood at ₹88.3 crore for the quarter. This is more than double the ₹42.3 crore recorded a year ago. Revenue also saw a sharp increase, climbing 64.4% year-on-year to ₹529.3 crore. This is up from ₹322 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Higher volumes and better execution helped push up the EBITDA margin to 16.7% from 13.1% last year. This is an expansion of over 360 basis points. The earnings reflect stronger demand in the power infrastructure sector, which has supported the company’s order book and execution pipeline.

