Transformers & Rectifiers Q1 Net Profit Triples to ₹67 Crore

Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd surged on Friday, August 1, after the company posted a strong performance for the April–June quarter. Net profit for the quarter jumped to ₹67 crore, more than three times the ₹20 crore reported in the same period last year. A rise in other income also supported the bottom line. The company’s non-operating income increasing to ₹20 crore from ₹4 crore year-on-year.
The company’s operating performance improved significantly. EBITDA stood at ₹88.3 crore for the quarter. This is more than double the ₹42.3 crore recorded a year ago. Revenue also saw a sharp increase, climbing 64.4% year-on-year to ₹529.3 crore. This is up from ₹322 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Higher volumes and better execution helped push up the EBITDA margin to 16.7% from 13.1% last year. This is an expansion of over 360 basis points. The earnings reflect stronger demand in the power infrastructure sector, which has supported the company’s order book and execution pipeline.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.