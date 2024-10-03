Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,122.57
726.86
683.06
685.06
yoy growth (%)
54.44
6.41
-0.29
-14.6
Raw materials
-920.37
-547.73
-515.58
-526.8
As % of sales
81.98
75.35
75.48
76.89
Employee costs
-29.87
-26.02
-29.78
-30.23
As % of sales
2.66
3.58
4.36
4.41
Other costs
-112.65
-89.59
-91.54
-75.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.03
12.32
13.4
11.02
Operating profit
59.67
63.5
46.14
52.49
OPM
5.31
8.73
6.75
7.66
Depreciation
-15.3
-17.66
-17.92
-14.7
Interest expense
-42.26
-44.91
-44.46
-37.87
Other income
18.85
9.82
16.95
6.95
Profit before tax
20.96
10.74
0.71
6.87
Taxes
-7.92
-3.79
-0.16
-2.51
Tax rate
-37.81
-35.32
-23.72
-36.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.03
6.94
0.54
4.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.03
6.94
0.54
4.36
yoy growth (%)
87.62
1,181.04
-87.57
-80.1
NPM
1.16
0.95
0.07
0.63
Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.Read More
The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.Read More
