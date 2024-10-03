iifl-logo-icon 1
Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,204.5
(-2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,122.57

726.86

683.06

685.06

yoy growth (%)

54.44

6.41

-0.29

-14.6

Raw materials

-920.37

-547.73

-515.58

-526.8

As % of sales

81.98

75.35

75.48

76.89

Employee costs

-29.87

-26.02

-29.78

-30.23

As % of sales

2.66

3.58

4.36

4.41

Other costs

-112.65

-89.59

-91.54

-75.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.03

12.32

13.4

11.02

Operating profit

59.67

63.5

46.14

52.49

OPM

5.31

8.73

6.75

7.66

Depreciation

-15.3

-17.66

-17.92

-14.7

Interest expense

-42.26

-44.91

-44.46

-37.87

Other income

18.85

9.82

16.95

6.95

Profit before tax

20.96

10.74

0.71

6.87

Taxes

-7.92

-3.79

-0.16

-2.51

Tax rate

-37.81

-35.32

-23.72

-36.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.03

6.94

0.54

4.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.03

6.94

0.54

4.36

yoy growth (%)

87.62

1,181.04

-87.57

-80.1

NPM

1.16

0.95

0.07

0.63

T R I L : related Articles

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth ₹565 Crore

3 Oct 2024|02:49 PM

Last month, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited placed another ₹114 Crore order for 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers.

Read More
Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

Transformers And Rectifiers Receives Power Grid Contract

3 Oct 2024|01:04 PM

The aforementioned order is not a related party transaction; rather, it is within the regular course of business.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

