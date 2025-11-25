Transformers and Rectifiers Wins ₹389.97 Crore Order From GETCO for 53 Transformers

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited announced it secured a new order worth ₹389.97 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited. The company shared the update in a regulatory filing submitted under SEBI Regulation 30.

The contract involves the supply of 53 transformers across various capacities, strengthening GETCO’s ongoing grid expansion and power infrastructure projects within Gujarat.

This is a domestic order, and the scope covers the manufacturing and delivery of transformers along with associated work as specified by GETCO. The company stated that the delivery of all transformers will be completed by the next financial year, aligning with GETCO’s network upgrade timeline.

Promoters and group entities hold no interest in GETCO, and the company confirmed that the order does not fall under related-party transactions. The contract has been awarded in the normal course of business.

With this order, Transformers and Rectifiers’ total order inflow from GETCO for the current quarter has reached ₹493.42 crore, highlighting strong demand from the state transmission utility.

The company added that it continues to focus on high-quality manufacturing, reliable execution and strengthening its industry position as one of India’s leading transformer producers. Following the news, Transformers and Rectifiers shares have gained 4.40% trading at ₹300.20 as of 2:45 PM.

