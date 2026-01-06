NBCC secures ₹134 Crore contract for Odisha education infra projects

NBCC (India) Ltd. stated it has secured work orders worth approximately ₹134.05 Crore, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

The company said that it has received orders in the ordinary course of business. This includes a contract worth ₹45.87 Crore from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Odisha. The contract underlines construction, repair, and renovation works at the university’s campus situated in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district, under the PM-USHA scheme.

In addition to this, the company has secured an additional order worth ₹88.18 Crore from the Odisha School Programme Authority, Bhubaneswar. The scope of work includes implementation of civil works under the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Scheme.

The company said that both these contracts have been awarded by domestic entities. This includes project management consultancy service, said the company in its filing with the exchanges.

The business also informed that these orders have been received as part of its regular business operations and shall be executed in accordance with the specified terms.

Earlier, the company had secured three domestic orders worth ₹220.31 Crore. The order is valued at ₹163.12 Crore. This order was awarded by Canara Bank for planning, designing, and executing the construction of its head office at Manyata Tech Park.

