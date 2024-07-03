SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹93.22
Prev. Close₹92.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,688.23
Day's High₹93.22
Day's Low₹87.55
52 Week's High₹139.83
52 Week's Low₹56.33
Book Value₹8.7
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23,719.5
P/E51.13
EPS1.81
Divi. Yield0.45
The projects will contain 49,748 dwellings across four states. The project's construction cost is about ₹9,445 Crore.Read More
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has ordered for assigning the NBCC to Supertech Ltd as the Project Management Consultant to finish off the 16 of their flats.Read More
HSCC (India) has also received a construction order worth ₹213 crore from Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.Read More
The second order is for setting up Radiation Oncology Units (Radiotherapy Units) in District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, which would be executed on a turnkey basis.Read More
In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
180
180
180
180
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,959
1,734.54
1,594.75
1,511.5
Net Worth
2,139
1,914.54
1,774.75
1,691.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4,947.45
5,210.33
5,905
6,279.38
yoy growth (%)
-5.04
-11.76
-5.96
8.03
Raw materials
-49.42
-54.5
78.79
142.24
As % of sales
0.99
1.04
1.33
2.26
Employee costs
-238.3
-253.72
-309.66
-236.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
244.44
241.28
502.62
487.65
Depreciation
-2.31
-2.77
-2.7
-2.6
Tax paid
-42.7
-161.41
-169.01
-136.55
Working capital
115.61
-1,821.99
207.79
225.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.04
-11.76
-5.96
8.03
Op profit growth
416.75
-96.08
-0.74
31.08
EBIT growth
1.25
-50.69
2.96
20.5
Net profit growth
152.59
-76.05
-4.98
22.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,432.64
8,770.64
7,574.89
6,861.28
8,027.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,432.64
8,770.64
7,574.89
6,861.28
8,027.5
Other Operating Income
0
105.73
115.72
92.13
59.57
Other Income
234.15
208.02
193.98
180.29
206.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepti Gambhir
Nominee (Govt)
Ravi Kumar Arora
Nominee (Govt)
Sanjeet
Chairman & Managing Director
K P Mahadevaswamy
Director (Projects)
Saleem Ahmad
Director (Commercial)
Sumar Kumar
Director (Finance)
Anjeev Kumar Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by NBCC (India) Ltd
Summary
NBCC (India), formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, is a blue-chip Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The companys present areas of operations are categorized into three main segments, i.e. Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting. NBCC has been executing many Landmark Projects as a PMC which contributes to about 90% of its annual revenue. The segment being the companys core strength, the areas covered under its umbrella include Re-development of government properties, Roads, Hospitals & Medical Colleges, Institutions, Offices, Airports, Bridges, Industrial & Environmental Structures etc. NBCC has been operating in Infrastructure Segment as well called EPC, wherein it has been executing projects such as Chimneys, Cooling Towers, and various types of Power Plant Works.National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1960 as private limited company. The company was established as a wholly owned Government of India undertaking under the erstwhile Ministry of Works, Housing & Supply (MoWHS), which is now known as the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD). The Government of India currently holds 73.69% stake in NBCC (India) (as on 30 June 2018). In year 1977, NBCC ventured in overseas market and successfully executed diverse and complex projects in countries like Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Turkey and Botswana. The Co
Read More
The NBCC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NBCC India Ltd is ₹23719.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NBCC India Ltd is 51.13 and 11.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NBCC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NBCC India Ltd is ₹56.33 and ₹139.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NBCC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.33%, 3 Years at 43.78%, 1 Year at 57.70%, 6 Month at -17.90%, 3 Month at -18.64% and 1 Month at -6.82%.
