NBCC (India) Ltd Share Price

87.85
(-5.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open93.22
  • Day's High93.22
  • 52 Wk High139.83
  • Prev. Close92.52
  • Day's Low87.55
  • 52 Wk Low 56.33
  • Turnover (lac)6,688.23
  • P/E51.13
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.7
  • EPS1.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23,719.5
  • Div. Yield0.45
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

NBCC (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

93.22

Prev. Close

92.52

Turnover(Lac.)

6,688.23

Day's High

93.22

Day's Low

87.55

52 Week's High

139.83

52 Week's Low

56.33

Book Value

8.7

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23,719.5

P/E

51.13

EPS

1.81

Divi. Yield

0.45

NBCC (India) Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.63

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

NBCC (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NBCC wins construction projects worth ₹9,445 Crore

13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The projects will contain 49,748 dwellings across four states. The project's construction cost is about ₹9,445 Crore.

NBCC Secures ₹9,445 Crore Projects Across Four States

12 Dec 2024|08:43 PM

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has ordered for assigning the NBCC to Supertech Ltd as the Project Management Consultant to finish off the 16 of their flats.

NBCC (India) Ltd Lands ₹432 Crore Odisha Campus Order

10 Dec 2024|02:30 PM

HSCC (India) has also received a construction order worth ₹213 crore from Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

NBCC's HSCC Secures Major ₹600 Crore Deals for Health Projects

5 Dec 2024|04:52 PM

The second order is for setting up Radiation Oncology Units (Radiotherapy Units) in District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, which would be executed on a turnkey basis.

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NBCC (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:56 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.75%

Non-Promoter- 13.19%

Institutions: 13.19%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

NBCC (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

180

180

180

180

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,959

1,734.54

1,594.75

1,511.5

Net Worth

2,139

1,914.54

1,774.75

1,691.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4,947.45

5,210.33

5,905

6,279.38

yoy growth (%)

-5.04

-11.76

-5.96

8.03

Raw materials

-49.42

-54.5

78.79

142.24

As % of sales

0.99

1.04

1.33

2.26

Employee costs

-238.3

-253.72

-309.66

-236.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

244.44

241.28

502.62

487.65

Depreciation

-2.31

-2.77

-2.7

-2.6

Tax paid

-42.7

-161.41

-169.01

-136.55

Working capital

115.61

-1,821.99

207.79

225.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.04

-11.76

-5.96

8.03

Op profit growth

416.75

-96.08

-0.74

31.08

EBIT growth

1.25

-50.69

2.96

20.5

Net profit growth

152.59

-76.05

-4.98

22.34

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,432.64

8,770.64

7,574.89

6,861.28

8,027.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,432.64

8,770.64

7,574.89

6,861.28

8,027.5

Other Operating Income

0

105.73

115.72

92.13

59.57

Other Income

234.15

208.02

193.98

180.29

206.78

View Annually Results

NBCC (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NBCC (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepti Gambhir

Nominee (Govt)

Ravi Kumar Arora

Nominee (Govt)

Sanjeet

Chairman & Managing Director

K P Mahadevaswamy

Director (Projects)

Saleem Ahmad

Director (Commercial)

Sumar Kumar

Director (Finance)

Anjeev Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NBCC (India) Ltd

Summary

NBCC (India), formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, is a blue-chip Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The companys present areas of operations are categorized into three main segments, i.e. Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting. NBCC has been executing many Landmark Projects as a PMC which contributes to about 90% of its annual revenue. The segment being the companys core strength, the areas covered under its umbrella include Re-development of government properties, Roads, Hospitals & Medical Colleges, Institutions, Offices, Airports, Bridges, Industrial & Environmental Structures etc. NBCC has been operating in Infrastructure Segment as well called EPC, wherein it has been executing projects such as Chimneys, Cooling Towers, and various types of Power Plant Works.National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1960 as private limited company. The company was established as a wholly owned Government of India undertaking under the erstwhile Ministry of Works, Housing & Supply (MoWHS), which is now known as the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD). The Government of India currently holds 73.69% stake in NBCC (India) (as on 30 June 2018). In year 1977, NBCC ventured in overseas market and successfully executed diverse and complex projects in countries like Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Turkey and Botswana. The Co
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NBCC India Ltd share price today?

The NBCC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹87.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of NBCC India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NBCC India Ltd is ₹23719.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NBCC India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NBCC India Ltd is 51.13 and 11.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NBCC India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NBCC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NBCC India Ltd is ₹56.33 and ₹139.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NBCC India Ltd?

NBCC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.33%, 3 Years at 43.78%, 1 Year at 57.70%, 6 Month at -17.90%, 3 Month at -18.64% and 1 Month at -6.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NBCC India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NBCC India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.75 %
Institutions - 13.20 %
Public - 25.05 %

QUICKLINKS FOR NBCC (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

