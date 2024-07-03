Summary

NBCC (India), formerly National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, is a blue-chip Government of India Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The companys present areas of operations are categorized into three main segments, i.e. Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting. NBCC has been executing many Landmark Projects as a PMC which contributes to about 90% of its annual revenue. The segment being the companys core strength, the areas covered under its umbrella include Re-development of government properties, Roads, Hospitals & Medical Colleges, Institutions, Offices, Airports, Bridges, Industrial & Environmental Structures etc. NBCC has been operating in Infrastructure Segment as well called EPC, wherein it has been executing projects such as Chimneys, Cooling Towers, and various types of Power Plant Works.National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd was incorporated on November 15, 1960 as private limited company. The company was established as a wholly owned Government of India undertaking under the erstwhile Ministry of Works, Housing & Supply (MoWHS), which is now known as the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD). The Government of India currently holds 73.69% stake in NBCC (India) (as on 30 June 2018). In year 1977, NBCC ventured in overseas market and successfully executed diverse and complex projects in countries like Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Turkey and Botswana. The Co

Read More