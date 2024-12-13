iifl-logo-icon 1
NBCC (India) Ltd Corporate Actions

84.11
(6.56%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:29 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.63

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

NBCC: Related News

NBCC wins construction projects worth ₹9,445 Crore

NBCC wins construction projects worth ₹9,445 Crore

13 Dec 2024|08:59 AM

The projects will contain 49,748 dwellings across four states. The project's construction cost is about ₹9,445 Crore.

NBCC Secures ₹9,445 Crore Projects Across Four States

NBCC Secures ₹9,445 Crore Projects Across Four States

12 Dec 2024|08:43 PM

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has ordered for assigning the NBCC to Supertech Ltd as the Project Management Consultant to finish off the 16 of their flats.

NBCC (India) Ltd Lands ₹432 Crore Odisha Campus Order

NBCC (India) Ltd Lands ₹432 Crore Odisha Campus Order

10 Dec 2024|02:30 PM

HSCC (India) has also received a construction order worth ₹213 crore from Motilal Nehru College, New Delhi.

NBCC's HSCC Secures Major ₹600 Crore Deals for Health Projects

NBCC's HSCC Secures Major ₹600 Crore Deals for Health Projects

5 Dec 2024|04:52 PM

The second order is for setting up Radiation Oncology Units (Radiotherapy Units) in District Jalna, Ratnagiri, Baramati, and Dharashiv, which would be executed on a turnkey basis.

NBCC and HUDCO's market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

NBCC and HUDCO’s market cap increases by ₹2,200 Crore

28 Nov 2024|03:32 PM

In reaction, HUDCO stock rose as much as 9% on Thursday. The stock reached its highest level in nearly two months.

NBCC Secures ₹316 Crore Odisha School Hostel Upgrade Order

NBCC Secures ₹316 Crore Odisha School Hostel Upgrade Order

27 Nov 2024|09:00 PM

Last week, NBCC won a ₹202 crore contract from the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO).

NBCC Wins ₹112 Crore Orders, Q2 Profit Jumps 53%

NBCC Wins ₹112 Crore Orders, Q2 Profit Jumps 53%

19 Nov 2024|04:37 PM

Net profit surged 52.8% YoY, reaching ₹125.1 Crore, compared to ₹81.9 Crore in the same quarter last year.

NBCC Wins Major Contracts Worth ₹448 Crore Across Key Projects

NBCC Wins Major Contracts Worth ₹448 Crore Across Key Projects

12 Nov 2024|10:06 PM

Contract from GAIL worth ₹50 crore involves planning, designing, and executing interior and fit-out works across three floors of GAIL’s office in New Delhi.

NBCC Wins ₹500 Crore BIS Project, Adds Major Contracts Nationwide

NBCC Wins ₹500 Crore BIS Project, Adds Major Contracts Nationwide

5 Nov 2024|10:36 PM

The order involves constructing buildings at BIS headquarters in New Delhi, a central laboratory in Sahibabad, the National Institute of Training for Standardization in Noida, and regional laboratories in Mohali and Bengaluru.

NBCC unit secures ₹65 Crore order from Bank of Baroda

NBCC unit secures ₹65 Crore order from Bank of Baroda

5 Nov 2024|10:31 AM

According to the order, Hindustan Steelworks Construction would develop BoB's commercial plot in Financial City, Bengaluru Hardware Park.

