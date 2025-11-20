iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

NBCC India Bags ₹2,966 Crore PMC Contract for Naveen Nagpur Development

20 Nov 2025 , 11:27 AM

NBCC India Ltd has received a project management consultancy contract worth about ₹2,966.10 crore for the development of Naveen Nagpur under Phase 1 of the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The order value excludes GST and is part of NBCC’s routine business operations. The scope includes end-to-end PMC services for the proposed regional development project in Nagpur.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic authority and is not linked to any related-party dealings. NBCC also clarified that its promoters or their group entities have no connection to the awarding body.

Earlier in the day, NBCC reported strong sales momentum after completing the e-auction of 609 residential units across two of its ongoing projects in Greater Noida. The auction generated a total sales value of around ₹1,069.43 crore.

The homes sold are part of Aspire Leisure Valley Package 2, which includes Towers 1 and 2, and Aspire Centurian Park, covering Tower 10 and the Iconic Tower from the 36th floor upward.

These projects are located in Greater Noida West, a region that has seen sharper demand for ready or near-complete housing as stalled developments resume progress. NBCC said it will earn a marketing fee of 1 percent of the total sales value from the concluded e-auction.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority
  • Naveen Nagpur Development
  • NBCC
  • NBCC (India) Ltd
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Groww Q2 Results: Net Profit jumps ~12% y-o-y

Groww Q2 Results: Net Profit jumps ~12% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2025|02:59 PM
Kotak Mahindra Bank board to consider stock split proposal today

Kotak Mahindra Bank board to consider stock split proposal today

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2025|12:36 PM
Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

Adani Group pares 7% balance stake in AWL

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2025|12:12 PM
IndiGo Approves USD 820 Million Investment in IFSC Subsidiary to Boost Aircraft Ownership

IndiGo Approves USD 820 Million Investment in IFSC Subsidiary to Boost Aircraft Ownership

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2025|11:28 AM
Hyundai Motor India Raises Stake in FPEL TN Wind Farm With ₹21.46 Crore Investment

Hyundai Motor India Raises Stake in FPEL TN Wind Farm With ₹21.46 Crore Investment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Nov 2025|11:15 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.