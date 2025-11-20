NBCC India Bags ₹2,966 Crore PMC Contract for Naveen Nagpur Development

NBCC India Ltd has received a project management consultancy contract worth about ₹2,966.10 crore for the development of Naveen Nagpur under Phase 1 of the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The order value excludes GST and is part of NBCC’s routine business operations. The scope includes end-to-end PMC services for the proposed regional development project in Nagpur.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic authority and is not linked to any related-party dealings. NBCC also clarified that its promoters or their group entities have no connection to the awarding body.

Earlier in the day, NBCC reported strong sales momentum after completing the e-auction of 609 residential units across two of its ongoing projects in Greater Noida. The auction generated a total sales value of around ₹1,069.43 crore.

The homes sold are part of Aspire Leisure Valley Package 2, which includes Towers 1 and 2, and Aspire Centurian Park, covering Tower 10 and the Iconic Tower from the 36th floor upward.

These projects are located in Greater Noida West, a region that has seen sharper demand for ready or near-complete housing as stalled developments resume progress. NBCC said it will earn a marketing fee of 1 percent of the total sales value from the concluded e-auction.

