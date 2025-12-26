iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Top Stocks for today - 26th December 2025

26 Dec 2025 , 09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IndusInd Bank: The bank announced that a probe has been initiated by SFIO under the Companies Act. It has sought information over issues related to internal derivative trades, including unsubstantiated balance-sheet items, and microfinance income accounting.

NBCC: The business stated that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Port Authority for development of the CGO complex on 25 acres of port land in Mumbai. NBCC will act as the project management consultant and executing agency.

J.K. Cement: The business announced that it has emerged as the preferred bidder for Rajasthan government’s e-auction related to the Kishanpura Limestone Block in Nagaur district. The block will be spread over 483 hectares with G-3 level exploration.

Supreme Industries: The business said that it has secured an LoA from BPCL for supply of around 2 Lakh 10-kg composite LPG cylinders in a repeat order. The aggregate value of this LoA is worth ₹54 Crore. The contract is valid for a period of 6 months, with an extension timeline of another 6 months.

Gujarat Gas: The business said that its Managing Director Milind Torawane has resigned from his position with effect from December 24, 2025. The Gujarat Government has approved the appointment of Avantika Singh Aulakh as the new Managing Director.

UltraTech Cement: The business said that it has commissioned an additional capacity of 1.8 MTPA. This includes 0.6 MTPA at its Dhule unit in Maharashtra and 1.2 MTPA at its Nathdwara unit in Rajasthan.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • top stocks
  • Top stocks in focus
  • Top stocks in focus today
  • Top stocks in news
  • Top stocks News
  • Top stocks to watch
  • Top Stocks to Watch in Focus
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Coforge plans to acquire Encora for $2 Billion; stock in focus

Coforge plans to acquire Encora for $2 Billion; stock in focus

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|12:15 PM
CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

CESC Subsidiary Purvah Green Power Receives LoA From REMC for 180 MW RTC Renewable Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:51 AM
Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Supreme Industries Receives BPCL Order Worth ₹54 Crore for Composite LPG Cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:34 AM
AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

AVG Logistics Signs MoU With Baidyanath LNG to Promote LNG Powered Transportation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|11:26 AM
SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

SEAMEC Vessel SEAMEC III Sails for Second Part Replacement Pipeline Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|10:51 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.