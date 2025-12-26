Top Stocks for today - 26th December 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IndusInd Bank: The bank announced that a probe has been initiated by SFIO under the Companies Act. It has sought information over issues related to internal derivative trades, including unsubstantiated balance-sheet items, and microfinance income accounting.

NBCC: The business stated that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Port Authority for development of the CGO complex on 25 acres of port land in Mumbai. NBCC will act as the project management consultant and executing agency.

J.K. Cement: The business announced that it has emerged as the preferred bidder for Rajasthan government’s e-auction related to the Kishanpura Limestone Block in Nagaur district. The block will be spread over 483 hectares with G-3 level exploration.

Supreme Industries: The business said that it has secured an LoA from BPCL for supply of around 2 Lakh 10-kg composite LPG cylinders in a repeat order. The aggregate value of this LoA is worth ₹54 Crore. The contract is valid for a period of 6 months, with an extension timeline of another 6 months.

Gujarat Gas: The business said that its Managing Director Milind Torawane has resigned from his position with effect from December 24, 2025. The Gujarat Government has approved the appointment of Avantika Singh Aulakh as the new Managing Director.

UltraTech Cement: The business said that it has commissioned an additional capacity of 1.8 MTPA. This includes 0.6 MTPA at its Dhule unit in Maharashtra and 1.2 MTPA at its Nathdwara unit in Rajasthan.

