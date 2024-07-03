iifl-logo-icon 1
J K Cements Ltd Share Price

4,675
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,726.55
  • Day's High4,743
  • 52 Wk High4,895.5
  • Prev. Close4,726.55
  • Day's Low4,659.7
  • 52 Wk Low 3,642
  • Turnover (lac)3,168.62
  • P/E47.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value724.91
  • EPS99.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36,122.91
  • Div. Yield0.42
View More Futures

J K Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

4,726.55

Prev. Close

4,726.55

Turnover(Lac.)

3,168.62

Day's High

4,743

Day's Low

4,659.7

52 Week's High

4,895.5

52 Week's Low

3,642

Book Value

724.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36,122.91

P/E

47.63

EPS

99.32

Divi. Yield

0.42

J K Cements Ltd Corporate Action

12 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 May, 2024

arrow

J K Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

J K Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.68%

Non-Promoter- 39.99%

Institutions: 39.99%

Non-Institutions: 14.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

J K Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

77.27

77.27

77.27

77.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,276.12

4,562.42

4,174.4

3,655.82

Net Worth

5,353.39

4,639.69

4,251.67

3,733.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

7,678.58

6,328.27

5,463.76

4,758.17

yoy growth (%)

21.33

15.82

14.82

8.63

Raw materials

-1,270.97

-1,053.45

-860.71

-773.23

As % of sales

16.55

16.64

15.75

16.25

Employee costs

-504.17

-412.13

-390.9

-325.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,093.53

1,159.41

830.16

456.68

Depreciation

-282.01

-244.67

-214.38

-186.26

Tax paid

-332.85

-389.72

-251.63

-97.85

Working capital

-67.72

501.04

387.68

84.32

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.33

15.82

14.82

8.63

Op profit growth

-2.1

28.12

55.32

9.69

EBIT growth

-2.87

31.29

49.99

13.84

Net profit growth

4.62

50.56

17.11

62.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

11,556

9,720.2

7,990.82

6,606.1

5,801.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11,556

9,720.2

7,990.82

6,606.1

5,801.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

145.06

87.41

142.87

112.95

85.33

J K Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,786

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.7

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,096.25

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,726.55

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT J K Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shambhu Singh

Chairperson / Non Indepen. Non Executive Director

Sushila Devi Singhania

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saurabh Chandra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Sinha

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SUDHIR JALAN

Managing Director

Raghavpat Singhania

Deputy Managing Director & CEO

Madhav Krishna Singhania

Deputy Managing Director & CFO

Ajay Kumar Saraogi

Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. Non Executive Director

Nidhipati Singhania

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mudit Aggarwal

Independent Director

Ashok Sharma

Non Executive Director

Praveen Mahajan

Independent Director

Rakesh Sethi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Paul Hugentobler

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J K Cements Ltd

Summary

J.K. Cement Limited (JK Cement) is one of the largest cement manufacturers in Northern India. The Company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 16.67 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) making it one of the leading manufacturers in the country. It is also the second largest white cement manufacturer in India, with annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes. The Company is also the second largest producer of Wall Putty in the country with an annual installed capacity of 700,000 tonnes. J.K. Cement is an affiliate of the J.K. Organization, which was founded by Lala Kamlapat Singhania in the year 1994. The Company produces 53-grade, 43-grade and 33-grade Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) grey cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) under grey and white cement. JK Water proof is another product from JK Cements used for flooring, wall application and other specialized applications. The products are marketed under the brand names J.K. Cement and Sarvashaktiman for OPC products, J.K. Super for PPC products and J.K. White and Camel for white cement products. The company has made its first international foray with the setting up of a green-field dual process white cement-cum-grey cement plant in the free trade zone at Fujairah, U.A.E to cater to the GCC and African markets. The plant at Fujairah has a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per annum for White Cement with a flexibility to change over its operation to produce upto 1 million tonnes per annum of Grey Cement.J.K. Cement was the first Company
Company FAQs

What is the J K Cements Ltd share price today?

The J K Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4675 today.

What is the Market Cap of J K Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J K Cements Ltd is ₹36122.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of J K Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J K Cements Ltd is 47.63 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J K Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J K Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J K Cements Ltd is ₹3642 and ₹4895.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of J K Cements Ltd?

J K Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.86%, 3 Years at 10.29%, 1 Year at 22.86%, 6 Month at 9.76%, 3 Month at 3.47% and 1 Month at 1.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J K Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J K Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.68 %
Institutions - 39.99 %
Public - 14.32 %

