SectorCement
Open₹4,726.55
Prev. Close₹4,726.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,168.62
Day's High₹4,743
Day's Low₹4,659.7
52 Week's High₹4,895.5
52 Week's Low₹3,642
Book Value₹724.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36,122.91
P/E47.63
EPS99.32
Divi. Yield0.42
Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.Read More
The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.27
77.27
77.27
77.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,276.12
4,562.42
4,174.4
3,655.82
Net Worth
5,353.39
4,639.69
4,251.67
3,733.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7,678.58
6,328.27
5,463.76
4,758.17
yoy growth (%)
21.33
15.82
14.82
8.63
Raw materials
-1,270.97
-1,053.45
-860.71
-773.23
As % of sales
16.55
16.64
15.75
16.25
Employee costs
-504.17
-412.13
-390.9
-325.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,093.53
1,159.41
830.16
456.68
Depreciation
-282.01
-244.67
-214.38
-186.26
Tax paid
-332.85
-389.72
-251.63
-97.85
Working capital
-67.72
501.04
387.68
84.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.33
15.82
14.82
8.63
Op profit growth
-2.1
28.12
55.32
9.69
EBIT growth
-2.87
31.29
49.99
13.84
Net profit growth
4.62
50.56
17.11
62.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
11,556
9,720.2
7,990.82
6,606.1
5,801.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,556
9,720.2
7,990.82
6,606.1
5,801.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
145.06
87.41
142.87
112.95
85.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,786
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.7
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,096.25
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,726.55
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shambhu Singh
Chairperson / Non Indepen. Non Executive Director
Sushila Devi Singhania
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepa Gopalan Wadhwa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saurabh Chandra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Sinha
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SUDHIR JALAN
Managing Director
Raghavpat Singhania
Deputy Managing Director & CEO
Madhav Krishna Singhania
Deputy Managing Director & CFO
Ajay Kumar Saraogi
Vice Chairman / Non Indepe. Non Executive Director
Nidhipati Singhania
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mudit Aggarwal
Independent Director
Ashok Sharma
Non Executive Director
Praveen Mahajan
Independent Director
Rakesh Sethi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Paul Hugentobler
Summary
J.K. Cement Limited (JK Cement) is one of the largest cement manufacturers in Northern India. The Company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 16.67 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) making it one of the leading manufacturers in the country. It is also the second largest white cement manufacturer in India, with annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes. The Company is also the second largest producer of Wall Putty in the country with an annual installed capacity of 700,000 tonnes. J.K. Cement is an affiliate of the J.K. Organization, which was founded by Lala Kamlapat Singhania in the year 1994. The Company produces 53-grade, 43-grade and 33-grade Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) grey cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) under grey and white cement. JK Water proof is another product from JK Cements used for flooring, wall application and other specialized applications. The products are marketed under the brand names J.K. Cement and Sarvashaktiman for OPC products, J.K. Super for PPC products and J.K. White and Camel for white cement products. The company has made its first international foray with the setting up of a green-field dual process white cement-cum-grey cement plant in the free trade zone at Fujairah, U.A.E to cater to the GCC and African markets. The plant at Fujairah has a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per annum for White Cement with a flexibility to change over its operation to produce upto 1 million tonnes per annum of Grey Cement.J.K. Cement was the first Company
Read More
The J K Cements Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4675 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J K Cements Ltd is ₹36122.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of J K Cements Ltd is 47.63 and 6.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J K Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J K Cements Ltd is ₹3642 and ₹4895.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
J K Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.86%, 3 Years at 10.29%, 1 Year at 22.86%, 6 Month at 9.76%, 3 Month at 3.47% and 1 Month at 1.70%.
