Summary

J.K. Cement Limited (JK Cement) is one of the largest cement manufacturers in Northern India. The Company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 16.67 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) making it one of the leading manufacturers in the country. It is also the second largest white cement manufacturer in India, with annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes. The Company is also the second largest producer of Wall Putty in the country with an annual installed capacity of 700,000 tonnes. J.K. Cement is an affiliate of the J.K. Organization, which was founded by Lala Kamlapat Singhania in the year 1994. The Company produces 53-grade, 43-grade and 33-grade Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) grey cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) under grey and white cement. JK Water proof is another product from JK Cements used for flooring, wall application and other specialized applications. The products are marketed under the brand names J.K. Cement and Sarvashaktiman for OPC products, J.K. Super for PPC products and J.K. White and Camel for white cement products. The company has made its first international foray with the setting up of a green-field dual process white cement-cum-grey cement plant in the free trade zone at Fujairah, U.A.E to cater to the GCC and African markets. The plant at Fujairah has a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per annum for White Cement with a flexibility to change over its operation to produce upto 1 million tonnes per annum of Grey Cement.J.K. Cement was the first Company

