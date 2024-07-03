J K Cements Ltd Summary

J.K. Cement Limited (JK Cement) is one of the largest cement manufacturers in Northern India. The Company has an installed Grey Cement capacity of 16.67 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA) making it one of the leading manufacturers in the country. It is also the second largest white cement manufacturer in India, with annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes. The Company is also the second largest producer of Wall Putty in the country with an annual installed capacity of 700,000 tonnes. J.K. Cement is an affiliate of the J.K. Organization, which was founded by Lala Kamlapat Singhania in the year 1994. The Company produces 53-grade, 43-grade and 33-grade Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) grey cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) under grey and white cement. JK Water proof is another product from JK Cements used for flooring, wall application and other specialized applications. The products are marketed under the brand names J.K. Cement and Sarvashaktiman for OPC products, J.K. Super for PPC products and J.K. White and Camel for white cement products. The company has made its first international foray with the setting up of a green-field dual process white cement-cum-grey cement plant in the free trade zone at Fujairah, U.A.E to cater to the GCC and African markets. The plant at Fujairah has a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per annum for White Cement with a flexibility to change over its operation to produce upto 1 million tonnes per annum of Grey Cement.J.K. Cement was the first Company to install a captive power plant in the year 1987 at Bamania, Rajasthan. J.K Cement is also the first cement Company to install a waste heat recovery power plant to take care of the need of green power. Today at its different locations, the Company has captive power generation capacity of over 140.7 MWs which include 23.2 MW of waste heat recovery power plants.From the year 1998 to 2004, modifications in kilns and cement mills etc. were implemented, which increased the aggregate installed capacity of the companys Nimbahera facility to 2.8 MTPA. The operations of second grey cement plant at the existed Mangrol were commenced with a five stage pre-heater and an in-line calciner kiln plant in 2001, with an installed capacity of 0.75 MTPA. During the year 2005-06, the company had commissioned 10 MW turbine to meet the necessity under the grey cement segment. Jaykaycem Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in the year 2006 and acquired land to set up a Greenfield Grey Cement plant at Mudhol, Karnataka. In the year of 2006-07, the company had sanctioned enhancement in working capital Facility (both funded and non-funded) to Rs. 105 crores from Rs.65 crores. Started all the captive power projects i.e. 10MW turbine, 20MW Petcoke based Captive Power Plant & Waste Heat Recovery power plant. The Company had acquired from IDBI the assets of Nihon Nirmaan Ltd at Gotan during the year 2007, for Rs.42 crores and decided to utilize this facility to produce Grey cement. From enhancing the domestic footprint, the company had taken steps to go beyond national boundaries. Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fujairah Municipality during November of the year 2007 in the United Arab Emirates, through the subsidiary J K Cement Works (Fujairah) FZC, to set up a 2.25 MTPA grey cement plant to service the steadily increasing demand in the GCC region. During the year 2007-08, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary under the name and style of J.K.Cement (Fujairah) FZ to undertake the business of cement and investment in the state of UAE. This Company has formed another subsidiary company under the name and style of J.K.Cement Works (Fujairah) FZC under which it is proposed to set up a green field cement plant at Fujairah, UAE. The 10 MW of the Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant of the company was commissioned at Nimbahera in March of the year 2008.In the year 2009 the company extended its footprint by setting up a green-field unit in Muddapur, Karnataka giving it access to the markets of south-west India. The company also commissioned a 50 MW coal based captive power plant at the Karnataka unit and a 7.5 MW coal-based captive power plant at its cement plant at Gotan in Rajasthan.In 2012, J.K Cement enhanced white cement capacity at its cement plant at Gotan in Rajasthan by 0.2 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA), increasing the total white cement capacity to 0.6 MnTPA. The company also increased wall putty capacity to 0.3 MnTPA at the Gotan unit.In 2014, J.K Cement commissioned a 1.5 MnTPA grinding unit for grey cement capacity at Jhajjar, Haryana. During the year, it also commissioned a 1.5 MnTPA grey cement capacity unit at Mangrol, Rajasthan. The company also commissioned a 0.6 MnTPA white cement capacity unit at Fujairah in UAE. The company also commissioned a 25 MW coal based power plant and 10 MW WHR Power plant at Mangrol in Rajasthan. During the year, J.K Cement expanded wall putty capacity to 0.5 MnNTPA at its unit at Gotan in Rajasthan.The Board of Directors of J.K Cement at its meeting held on 3 August 2015 considered and/or taken note that the company acquired 100% paid up equity capital and thereupon made Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd. (an unlisted, public limited and part of promoter group company), its wholly owned subsidiary. This will facilitate to implement the business plan of Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd. and/or to implement its future cement project(s).In 2016, J.K Cement set up a 0.2 MnTPA wall putty plant in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, the company initiated work on 4.2 MnTPA Brownfield expansion for grey cement at Mangrol, Rajasthan, which is about 40% of existing capacity. The estimated cost outlay for the expansion project is Rs 2000 crore. On 7 June 2018, J.K Cement announced that the successfully implemented additional installed capacity of 0.2 MnNTPA at its unit at Katni in Madhya Pradesh. With this, the total installed capacity at J.K.White, Katni stands at 0.4 MnTPA. With this the company has achieved white cement based Wall Putty manufacturing capacity of 0.9 MnTPA.The Board of Directors of J.K Cement at its meeting held on 28 June 2018 interalia decided to offer, issue and allot equity shares through domestic and/or international offerings representing equity shares etc. for an amount not exceeding Rs 700 crores, through public issue and/or private placement and /or rights issue and/or preferential allotment and/or qualified institutional placement (QIP) subject to shareholders approval sought in the ensuing Twenty Fourth Annual General Meeting of the company. The funds are proposed to be utilised for the purpose of funding the companys long term growth, repayment/prepayment of debt, general corporate purposes including capital expenditure and working capital or any other purposes as may be permissible under applicable law and approved by the Board of Directors.During the FY2019,the Company through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) allotted 73,41,001 Equity Shares (fully paid up) to the eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) at a price of Rs 695.80 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each (inclusive of premium of Rs 685.80 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 51,078.68 lacs.As on 31 March 2019,the company has three subsidiaries. During the year,Bander Coal Company Pvt Ltd,a Joint Venture company,has been liquidated.During 2018-19,the company commissioned wall putty unit at Katni having installed capacity of 2 Lacs tonnes per annum.Grey Cement expansion of 4.2 million tonnes per annum with 2.8 million clinker production line, 1 million tonnes Cement grinding and Waste Heat Recovery system at Mangrol, Rajasthan. 1 million cement grinding at Nimbahera, Rajasthan along with two Split Grinding Units of 1.5 million tonnes at Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) and 0.7 million tonnes at Balasinor (Gujarat) in on schedule and will be completed by March 2020.To upgrade existing Line No-3 at Nimabhera resulting in increased Clinker Production by 1,000 TPD. This is scheduled to complete by December 2020. The Companys long-term plan is to set up integrated plant having capacity of 3.0-3.5 MnTPA plant at Panna (Madhya Pradesh) to achieve 18 MnTPA capacity by 2022. For this proposed expansion the Company has two mining leases. These leases have enough reserves to support expansion of 15 MnTPA in phases. The Company commissioned 2.6 MnTPA clinker production line at Mangrol and 3.5 MnTPA cement grinding at Nimbahera, Mangrol and Aligarh and started commercial dispatches. Work of 0.7 MnTPA split grinding unit at Balasinor (Gujarat) was stopped on account of the outbreak of COVID-19. The work has restarted with limited workforce and is expected to be completed in Q3FY21. The Company had to stop upgradation and modernisation of Line-3 at Nimbahera due to migration of labourers. The construction work has restarted with limited workforce. The company had to suspend work of 0.3 MnTPA Wall Putty capacity at Katni due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The construction work has restarted with limited workforce and is expected to be completed by Q2FY21.The operations and business performance of the Company during the Quarter ended June 30, 2020 was adversely impacted due to the shutdown of the Companys plants at various locations on account of lockdown announced by the Government after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Operations were resumed in a phased manner since April 20, taking cognizance of the Governments advisories around resuming manufacturing activities and after obtaining necessary permissions from the concerned authorities in this behalf. The Company has commissioned 0.7 MnTPA Grey Cement grinding unit at J.K. Cement Balasinor and 0.3 MnTPA putty plant at J.K. White Cement Katni on October 8, 2020 and October 19,2020 respectively.In 2020-21, the Company announced setting up of a greenfield grey cement manufacturing unit at Panna, MP with a split grinding unit at Hamirpur, U.P. with total capacity of 4 MnTPA under its wholly owned subsidiary M/s Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd. It commissioned 0.7 MnTPA Grey Cement grinding capacity at J.K.Cement Works, Balasinor, Gujarat and with this the Company completed its GreyCement capacity expansion of 4.2 MnTPA comprising in Rajasthan (2 MnTPA), Uttar Pradesh (1.5 MnTPA) and Gujarat (0.7 MnTPA). Further, it implemented additional installed capacity of 3 Lac Tonnes per annum of white cement based Wall Putty at J.K. White, Katni,M.P., which stood at 7 Lac Tonnes per annum and the Company achieved white cement based Wall Putty manufacturing capacity of13.3 Lac Tonnes per annum. It commissioned 16.85 MW Waste Heat Recovery at Mangrol, with this the Captive Power Capacity(including WHR/Solar) has been increased to 144 MW.As on 25 May, 2022 the Company has incorporated another Wholly Owned Subsidiary for entering into Paint business. In 2021-22, the Company completed the upgradation work on line No. 3 at Nimbahera and commissioned in Sep21. The Company initiated greenfield Grey Cement capacity expansion of 4 MTPA at Panna, Madhya Pradesh in wholly owned subsidiary JayKayCem (Central) Ltd., which would have clinker capacity of 8,000 TPD, 2 MTPA Cement Grinding Capacity each at Panna in Madhya Pradesh and at Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh as well as Waste Heat Recovery of 22 MW. It started tolled operations of wall putty at two new locations, one at Siliguri in West Bengal and other at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to improve capability to serve those market which remained untouched so far.During the year 2022-23, Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary JK Maxx Paint Limited, acquired 60% equity share capital of M/s Acro Paints Ltd (APL), making APL a step down subsidiary of the Company effective from 6th January, 2023. Further, the Company commissioned the project of Clinker and Cement manufacturing unit at Panna, MP along with a split grinding unit at Hamirpur, U.P. with total capacity of 4 MnTPA under its wholly owned subsidiary M/s Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd. It introduced 2 MnTPA expansion by increasing Cement grinding Capacity at various units with this, the Grey Cement production Capacity increased to 20.67 MnTPA.