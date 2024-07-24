iifl-logo-icon 1
J K Cements Ltd Futures Share Price

4,364.35
(-3.94%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Here's the list of J K Cements's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the J K Cements's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR J K Cements Ltd

  • Open4,556.3
  • Day's High4,556.3
  • Spot4,364.35
  • Prev. Close4,512.55
  • Day's Low4,355.55
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot125
  • OI(Chg %)-20,875 (-2.69%)
  • Roll Over%3.61
  • Roll Cost0.09
  • Traded Vol.3,08,000 (-38.76%)

J K Cements: Related NEWS

JK Cement Q2 Profit Falls 28% as Revenue and Volumes Dip

27 Oct 2024|10:59 AM

Capacity utilization for Q2 FY25 was 64% for cement production and 67% for clinker, influenced by operational disruptions at the Muddapur facility.

Read More
JK Cement Aims for ₹250-300 Cr Sales in Paints Division, Projects 6-8% Growth

25 Sep 2024|03:51 PM

The sales target for the paints division in FY 2024-25 is set between ₹250-300 Crore, according to Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head of Grey Cement Division.

Read More

