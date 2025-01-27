Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

JK Cement: On Saturday, the company announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024. The company reported a 33.2% decline in its Q3 net profit at ₹189.60 Crore against ₹283.80 Crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹2,930.30 Crore, down by 0.2% against ₹2,934.80 Crore in Q3FY24.

KEC International: The company announced that it secured new orders worth ₹1,445 Crore for its Transmission and Distribution (T&D) projects. As per the company, the contract majorly includes the construction of +-800 kV HVDC and 400 kV transmission lines. The said project is awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Macrotech Developers: The company announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024, and logged a growth of 87% y-o-y in its net profit at ₹944.80 Crore as compared to ₹505.20 Crore in Q3FY24. The company’s revenue from operations climbed 39.30% to ₹4,083 Crore in Q3FY25, against ₹2,930.60 Crore.

Mindspace REIT: The company announced that it recorded a growth of 8.3% on a year-on-year basis in its net operating income to ₹522 Crore in Q3. The company stated that for YTD, the company’s net operating income registered growth of 7.5% y-o-y to ₹1,522 Crore.

Torrent Pharma: The drugmaker’s net profit increased by 13.5% in the third quarter of fiscal year 25 due to increasing revenue and improved margins. The company’s net profit for the quarter was ₹503 Crore, compared to ₹443 Crore in the same period last year.

