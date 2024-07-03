iifl-logo-icon 1
K E C International Ltd Share Price

1,195.5
(-2.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,234
  • Day's High1,242.55
  • 52 Wk High1,313.25
  • Prev. Close1,223.8
  • Day's Low1,181.65
  • 52 Wk Low 589.05
  • Turnover (lac)6,233.45
  • P/E143.31
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value189.18
  • EPS8.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31,824.21
  • Div. Yield0.32
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

K E C International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

1,234

Prev. Close

1,223.8

Turnover(Lac.)

6,233.45

Day's High

1,242.55

Day's Low

1,181.65

52 Week's High

1,313.25

52 Week's Low

589.05

Book Value

189.18

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31,824.21

P/E

143.31

EPS

8.54

Divi. Yield

0.32

K E C International Ltd Corporate Action

30 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

K E C International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

KEC International Shares Soar After ₹125 Crore Cables Business Transfer Deal

31 Dec 2024|01:22 AM

The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore.

KEC International plans to challenge Bangladesh VAT tribunal’s decision

KEC International plans to challenge Bangladesh VAT tribunal’s decision

3 Dec 2024|08:02 AM

The decision, dated April 29, 2024, addresses alleged irregularities in financials and VAT reports for the period July 2019–June 2022.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

KEC Strengthens Global Presence with ₹1,040 Crore T&D Orders

KEC Strengthens Global Presence with ₹1,040 Crore T&D Orders

30 Nov 2024|09:29 PM

The orders comprise the supply of towers, hardware, and poles to customers in the Americas and construction of 220 kV transmission lines in the CIS region.

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th November 2024

28 Nov 2024|08:39 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

K E C International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 39.86%

Institutions: 39.86%

Non-Institutions: 10.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K E C International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51.42

51.42

51.42

51.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,024.09

3,912.39

3,804.11

3,468.37

Net Worth

4,075.51

3,963.81

3,855.53

3,519.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

12,573.27

11,851.79

10,470.62

9,037.39

yoy growth (%)

6.08

13.19

15.85

19.44

Raw materials

-5,248.51

-4,842.41

-4,705.2

-4,611.68

As % of sales

41.74

40.85

44.93

51.02

Employee costs

-849.83

-767.37

-742.69

-562.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

755.7

896.62

745.28

641.47

Depreciation

-123.32

-121.78

-117.69

-95.43

Tax paid

-178.42

-250.53

-199.55

-211.43

Working capital

617.2

-199.53

1,191.11

75.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.08

13.19

15.85

19.44

Op profit growth

-8.31

9.38

23.72

28.06

EBIT growth

-9.92

11.32

22.08

32.4

Net profit growth

-32.75

18.39

26.89

52.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

19,914.17

17,281.71

13,742.26

13,114.2

11,965.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19,914.17

17,281.71

13,742.26

13,114.2

11,965.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.41

31.32

13.43

29.92

11.1

K E C International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K E C International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

H V Goenka

Independent Director

Nirupama Rao

Managing Director & CEO

Vimal Kejriwal

Independent Director

Vikram S Gandhi

Independent Director

M S Unnikrishnan

Non Executive Director

Vinayak Chatterjee

Independent Director

ARVIND GAURISHANKAR SINGH

Independent Director

Neera Saggi

Independent Director

Shirish Sankhe

Independent Director

Vimal Bhandari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Suraj Eksambekar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K E C International Ltd

Summary

KEC International Limited is the largest Power Transmission Company in the world, which was incorporated on 18 Mar 05. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction business (EPC) relating to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems for power transmission, distribution, railways and related activities. The flagship company in the transmission sector of the RPG Group, KEC strengths its presence in the areas of Design, Manufacture, Supply and Construction of Turnkey Projects of Power Transmission lines of voltages upto 800 KV and in the execution of Railway Electrification projects, setting up sub-stations and Power Distribution Networks, Optical Fibre Cable (OPGW) installations, Turnkey Telecom Infrastructure Services and maintenance of Power Transmission Lines. With global operations spanning over 20 countries, the company is present in India, UAE, Libya, Ghana, Algeria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Mali, Oman, South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia among several other countries. The Company forayed into distribution market in the year 2005 itself and bagged noteworthy electrification projects across the globe. The Company had secured new orders worth Rs339 crore from Afghanistan and Ethiopia in December of the year 2005. During May of the year 2006, KEC had entered into the North American market with a joint venture with US-based Power Engineers Inc. KEC Power Inc. (KPI) the new company formed in the US is a 50:50 joint venture,
Company FAQs

What is the K E C International Ltd share price today?

The K E C International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1195.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of K E C International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K E C International Ltd is ₹31824.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K E C International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K E C International Ltd is 143.31 and 6.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K E C International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K E C International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K E C International Ltd is ₹589.05 and ₹1313.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K E C International Ltd?

K E C International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.48%, 3 Years at 36.75%, 1 Year at 104.97%, 6 Month at 32.85%, 3 Month at 19.58% and 1 Month at 11.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K E C International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K E C International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.10 %
Institutions - 39.93 %
Public - 9.97 %

