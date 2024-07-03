Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹1,234
Prev. Close₹1,223.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,233.45
Day's High₹1,242.55
Day's Low₹1,181.65
52 Week's High₹1,313.25
52 Week's Low₹589.05
Book Value₹189.18
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31,824.21
P/E143.31
EPS8.54
Divi. Yield0.32
The company has executed the agreement with its subsidiary KEC Asian Cables Ltd (KACL) for slump sale of cables business, which is at a value of ₹125 crore.Read More
The decision, dated April 29, 2024, addresses alleged irregularities in financials and VAT reports for the period July 2019–June 2022.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
The orders comprise the supply of towers, hardware, and poles to customers in the Americas and construction of 220 kV transmission lines in the CIS region.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Properties, Ashoka Buildcon, Hero Motocorp, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51.42
51.42
51.42
51.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,024.09
3,912.39
3,804.11
3,468.37
Net Worth
4,075.51
3,963.81
3,855.53
3,519.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
12,573.27
11,851.79
10,470.62
9,037.39
yoy growth (%)
6.08
13.19
15.85
19.44
Raw materials
-5,248.51
-4,842.41
-4,705.2
-4,611.68
As % of sales
41.74
40.85
44.93
51.02
Employee costs
-849.83
-767.37
-742.69
-562.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
755.7
896.62
745.28
641.47
Depreciation
-123.32
-121.78
-117.69
-95.43
Tax paid
-178.42
-250.53
-199.55
-211.43
Working capital
617.2
-199.53
1,191.11
75.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.08
13.19
15.85
19.44
Op profit growth
-8.31
9.38
23.72
28.06
EBIT growth
-9.92
11.32
22.08
32.4
Net profit growth
-32.75
18.39
26.89
52.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
19,914.17
17,281.71
13,742.26
13,114.2
11,965.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,914.17
17,281.71
13,742.26
13,114.2
11,965.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.41
31.32
13.43
29.92
11.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
H V Goenka
Independent Director
Nirupama Rao
Managing Director & CEO
Vimal Kejriwal
Independent Director
Vikram S Gandhi
Independent Director
M S Unnikrishnan
Non Executive Director
Vinayak Chatterjee
Independent Director
ARVIND GAURISHANKAR SINGH
Independent Director
Neera Saggi
Independent Director
Shirish Sankhe
Independent Director
Vimal Bhandari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Suraj Eksambekar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by K E C International Ltd
Summary
KEC International Limited is the largest Power Transmission Company in the world, which was incorporated on 18 Mar 05. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction business (EPC) relating to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems for power transmission, distribution, railways and related activities. The flagship company in the transmission sector of the RPG Group, KEC strengths its presence in the areas of Design, Manufacture, Supply and Construction of Turnkey Projects of Power Transmission lines of voltages upto 800 KV and in the execution of Railway Electrification projects, setting up sub-stations and Power Distribution Networks, Optical Fibre Cable (OPGW) installations, Turnkey Telecom Infrastructure Services and maintenance of Power Transmission Lines. With global operations spanning over 20 countries, the company is present in India, UAE, Libya, Ghana, Algeria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Mali, Oman, South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia among several other countries. The Company forayed into distribution market in the year 2005 itself and bagged noteworthy electrification projects across the globe. The Company had secured new orders worth Rs339 crore from Afghanistan and Ethiopia in December of the year 2005. During May of the year 2006, KEC had entered into the North American market with a joint venture with US-based Power Engineers Inc. KEC Power Inc. (KPI) the new company formed in the US is a 50:50 joint venture,
Read More
The K E C International Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1195.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K E C International Ltd is ₹31824.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K E C International Ltd is 143.31 and 6.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K E C International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K E C International Ltd is ₹589.05 and ₹1313.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K E C International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.48%, 3 Years at 36.75%, 1 Year at 104.97%, 6 Month at 32.85%, 3 Month at 19.58% and 1 Month at 11.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.