Summary

KEC International Limited is the largest Power Transmission Company in the world, which was incorporated on 18 Mar 05. The Company is primarily engaged in Engineering, Procurement and Construction business (EPC) relating to infrastructure interalia products, projects and systems for power transmission, distribution, railways and related activities. The flagship company in the transmission sector of the RPG Group, KEC strengths its presence in the areas of Design, Manufacture, Supply and Construction of Turnkey Projects of Power Transmission lines of voltages upto 800 KV and in the execution of Railway Electrification projects, setting up sub-stations and Power Distribution Networks, Optical Fibre Cable (OPGW) installations, Turnkey Telecom Infrastructure Services and maintenance of Power Transmission Lines. With global operations spanning over 20 countries, the company is present in India, UAE, Libya, Ghana, Algeria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Kazakhstan, Mali, Oman, South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia among several other countries. The Company forayed into distribution market in the year 2005 itself and bagged noteworthy electrification projects across the globe. The Company had secured new orders worth Rs339 crore from Afghanistan and Ethiopia in December of the year 2005. During May of the year 2006, KEC had entered into the North American market with a joint venture with US-based Power Engineers Inc. KEC Power Inc. (KPI) the new company formed in the US is a 50:50 joint venture,

Read More