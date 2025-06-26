KEC International Bags ₹1,236 Crore Civil Infrastructure Order

KEC International Ltd announced a major civil infrastructure contract worth ₹1,236 crore, its largest yet in the buildings and factories segment.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the company said it had secured high-rise residential construction orders in western India from prominent real estate developers. The projects span over 50 lakh square feet of built-up area and include supporting infrastructure and facilities.

The order marks KEC’s entry into premium residential construction, with projects scaling up to G+70 floors, and expands the company’s client base with two new marquee developers. This latest win brings the total number of high-rise buildings under construction by KEC to over 70 projects nationwide.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director and CEO of KEC International, called the win a milestone in the company’s civil construction portfolio. “This is our largest B&F segment order to date. It significantly strengthens our civil order book and reflects our growing presence in the high-rise residential market,” he said.

With this award, the company’s year-to-date order inflow in the civil segment has crossed ₹5,500 crore, representing a growth of around 35% compared to the same period last year.

KEC International, part of the RPG Group, is a diversified EPC player with operations spanning power transmission, civil infrastructure, transport, oil & gas pipelines, and renewables. The company operates in over 110 countries, providing services across the engineering and construction value chain.

