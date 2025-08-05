RailTel Wins ₹216 Crore Safe City Project from Bihar Govt

RailTel Corporation of India said on Tuesday, August 5, that it has received a Letter of Intent from the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation for a ₹216 crore project.

The work falls under Bihar’s Mukhyamantree Surakshit Sushaasit Shahar programme. This program is an initiative aimed at improving city safety and administration across the state. The project is expected to run through August 30, 2030. It gives RailTel a long runway for execution and delivery over the next five years.

This development comes just a week after RailTel landed another order, this time from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL), valued at ₹166.38 crore (taxes included).

The BSNL deal is service-based and has a delivery deadline of July 31, 2028, the company said in a regulatory update. On the financial side, RailTel posted a net profit of ₹66 crore for the June quarter, a jump of 36% compared to the same period last year.

EBITDA also rose sharply to ₹133 crore, up from ₹104 crore. This is a 28% year-on-year growth. This growth is supported by a stable project pipeline. However, the company’s operating margin edged down to 17.89%. This is slightly below the 18.6% it reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

While the margin dip may reflect a shift in business mix, the recent contract wins point to growing confidence in RailTel’s capabilities across state and central government agencies.

RailTel operates under the Ministry of Railways. And it has emerged as a key player in telecom infrastructure and digital connectivity projects across the country.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com