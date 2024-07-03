iifl-logo-icon 1
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

398
(-5.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open424.65
  • Day's High424.7
  • 52 Wk High617.8
  • Prev. Close422.55
  • Day's Low396.6
  • 52 Wk Low 301.4
  • Turnover (lac)6,412.69
  • P/E48.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.71
  • EPS8.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,773.35
  • Div. Yield0.67
No Records Found

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm-Service

Open

424.65

Prev. Close

422.55

Turnover(Lac.)

6,412.69

Day's High

424.7

Day's Low

396.6

52 Week's High

617.8

52 Week's Low

301.4

Book Value

60.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,773.35

P/E

48.15

EPS

8.78

Divi. Yield

0.67

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 06 Nov, 2024

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

1 Jan 2025|05:51 PM

It includes developing a new traction substation along with auxiliary equipment. It is designed to upgrade the power system for the train

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

27 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.

RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

11 Nov 2024|02:30 PM

Last month, RailTel secured a ₹144.88 crore order from the Gujarat government's home department for the installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems across various locations.

RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

24 Oct 2024|02:16 PM

This order involves the development of an integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application, set to be completed by June 14, 2030.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.84%

Non-Promoter- 3.65%

Institutions: 3.65%

Non-Institutions: 23.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

320.94

320.94

320.94

320.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,506.3

1,327.94

1,195.08

1,081.79

Net Worth

1,827.24

1,648.88

1,516.02

1,402.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016

Revenue

1,337.28

572.21

yoy growth (%)

133.7

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

-121.7

-87.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2016

Profit before tax

194.61

193.99

Depreciation

-159.25

-80.68

Tax paid

-54.2

-92.03

Working capital

-332.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

133.7

Op profit growth

58.92

EBIT growth

0.87

Net profit growth

37.71

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,963.51

1,548.45

1,377.82

1,128.05

1,003.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,963.51

1,548.45

1,377.82

1,128.05

1,003.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.69

79.38

33.47

37.74

35

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharti Airtel Ltd

BHARTIARTL

1,598.85

120.619,10,934.582,517.60.5126,984.5181.84

Bharti Hexacom Ltd

BHARTIHEXA

1,494.7

79.5174,697.5253.10.272,097.6104.05

Vodafone Idea Ltd

IDEA

8.27

057,641.75-7,209.5010,826.5-13.62

Tata Communications Ltd

TATACOMM

1,736.55

110.8649,507.35-119.890.961,794.09338.11

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

TTML

79.42

015,520.19-330.390343.5-97.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjai Kumar

Independent Director

N. Manoharan

Director (Finance) & CFO

RAMA MANOHARA VIPPAGUNTA

Director (Operation)

Manoj Tandon

Director (Marketing)

Yaspal Singh Tomar

Nominee (Govt)

Rameshwer Meena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

J S Marwah

Nominee (Govt)

Ranjit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Railtel Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL) was established in September 2000 as a Public Sector Undertaking. The Company is promoted by and is in administrative control of Ministry of Railways. It is a 100% subsidiary of Ministry of Railways. It was set up mainly to utilise the Railways communication assets lying idely and to modernize the existing infrastructure for providing communication facilities for Railways and for commercial purposes.RailTel Corporation a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The OFC network covers all important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas covering 70% of Indias population. RailTel is in the forefront in providing nationwide Broadband Telecom & Multimedia Network in all parts of the country in addition to modernization of Train operations and administration network systems. Apart from these, RCILis providing services in Bandwidth at various granularities, secure and protected OFC Path, 24 strand single mode fibre armoured OFC, Network Engineered for SDH, Edge & access layer by STM1/4,Network enabled for IP, ATM, frame delay, Giganet Ethernet and seamless connectivity.During 2003 the first high speed long distance OFC network connecting three important points in south viz Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad and covering a length of 1957 kms and thereafter 192 kms in Mumbai -
Company FAQs

What is the Railtel Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The Railtel Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹398 today.

What is the Market Cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is ₹12773.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is 48.15 and 7.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Railtel Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is ₹301.4 and ₹617.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd?

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.34%, 3 Years at 53.40%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at -12.15%, 3 Month at -4.65% and 1 Month at 1.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.84 %
Institutions - 3.65 %
Public - 23.50 %

