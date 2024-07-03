Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm-Service
Open₹424.65
Prev. Close₹422.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹6,412.69
Day's High₹424.7
Day's Low₹396.6
52 Week's High₹617.8
52 Week's Low₹301.4
Book Value₹60.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,773.35
P/E48.15
EPS8.78
Divi. Yield0.67
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
It includes developing a new traction substation along with auxiliary equipment. It is designed to upgrade the power system for the train
The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.
Last month, RailTel secured a ₹144.88 crore order from the Gujarat government's home department for the installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems across various locations.
This order involves the development of an integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application, set to be completed by June 14, 2030.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
320.94
320.94
320.94
320.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,506.3
1,327.94
1,195.08
1,081.79
Net Worth
1,827.24
1,648.88
1,516.02
1,402.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,337.28
572.21
yoy growth (%)
133.7
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
-121.7
-87.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
194.61
193.99
Depreciation
-159.25
-80.68
Tax paid
-54.2
-92.03
Working capital
-332.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
133.7
Op profit growth
58.92
EBIT growth
0.87
Net profit growth
37.71
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,963.51
1,548.45
1,377.82
1,128.05
1,003.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,963.51
1,548.45
1,377.82
1,128.05
1,003.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
38.69
79.38
33.47
37.74
35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharti Airtel Ltd
BHARTIARTL
1,598.85
|120.61
|9,10,934.58
|2,517.6
|0.51
|26,984.5
|181.84
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
BHARTIHEXA
1,494.7
|79.51
|74,697.5
|253.1
|0.27
|2,097.6
|104.05
Vodafone Idea Ltd
IDEA
8.27
|0
|57,641.75
|-7,209.5
|0
|10,826.5
|-13.62
Tata Communications Ltd
TATACOMM
1,736.55
|110.86
|49,507.35
|-119.89
|0.96
|1,794.09
|338.11
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd
TTML
79.42
|0
|15,520.19
|-330.39
|0
|343.5
|-97.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjai Kumar
Independent Director
N. Manoharan
Director (Finance) & CFO
RAMA MANOHARA VIPPAGUNTA
Director (Operation)
Manoj Tandon
Director (Marketing)
Yaspal Singh Tomar
Nominee (Govt)
Rameshwer Meena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
J S Marwah
Nominee (Govt)
Ranjit Kumar
Reports by Railtel Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL) was established in September 2000 as a Public Sector Undertaking. The Company is promoted by and is in administrative control of Ministry of Railways. It is a 100% subsidiary of Ministry of Railways. It was set up mainly to utilise the Railways communication assets lying idely and to modernize the existing infrastructure for providing communication facilities for Railways and for commercial purposes.RailTel Corporation a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The OFC network covers all important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas covering 70% of Indias population. RailTel is in the forefront in providing nationwide Broadband Telecom & Multimedia Network in all parts of the country in addition to modernization of Train operations and administration network systems. Apart from these, RCILis providing services in Bandwidth at various granularities, secure and protected OFC Path, 24 strand single mode fibre armoured OFC, Network Engineered for SDH, Edge & access layer by STM1/4,Network enabled for IP, ATM, frame delay, Giganet Ethernet and seamless connectivity.During 2003 the first high speed long distance OFC network connecting three important points in south viz Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad and covering a length of 1957 kms and thereafter 192 kms in Mumbai -
Read More
The Railtel Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹398 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is ₹12773.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is 48.15 and 7.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Railtel Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Railtel Corporation of India Ltd is ₹301.4 and ₹617.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.34%, 3 Years at 53.40%, 1 Year at 16.32%, 6 Month at -12.15%, 3 Month at -4.65% and 1 Month at 1.51%.
