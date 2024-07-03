Summary

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (RCIL) was established in September 2000 as a Public Sector Undertaking. The Company is promoted by and is in administrative control of Ministry of Railways. It is a 100% subsidiary of Ministry of Railways. It was set up mainly to utilise the Railways communication assets lying idely and to modernize the existing infrastructure for providing communication facilities for Railways and for commercial purposes.RailTel Corporation a Mini Ratna (Category-I) PSU is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fibre network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The OFC network covers all important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas covering 70% of Indias population. RailTel is in the forefront in providing nationwide Broadband Telecom & Multimedia Network in all parts of the country in addition to modernization of Train operations and administration network systems. Apart from these, RCILis providing services in Bandwidth at various granularities, secure and protected OFC Path, 24 strand single mode fibre armoured OFC, Network Engineered for SDH, Edge & access layer by STM1/4,Network enabled for IP, ATM, frame delay, Giganet Ethernet and seamless connectivity.During 2003 the first high speed long distance OFC network connecting three important points in south viz Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad and covering a length of 1957 kms and thereafter 192 kms in Mumbai -

