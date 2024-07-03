iifl-logo-icon 1
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Annually Results

399.8
(-2.38%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,963.51

1,548.45

1,377.82

1,128.05

1,003.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,963.51

1,548.45

1,377.82

1,128.05

1,003.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

38.69

79.38

33.47

37.74

35

Total Income

2,002.2

1,627.83

1,411.29

1,165.79

1,038.27

Total Expenditure

1,587.08

1,181.54

1,050.73

843.55

701.11

PBIDT

415.12

446.29

360.56

322.24

337.15

Interest

6.02

5.49

4.06

6.59

7.89

PBDT

409.1

440.8

356.5

315.65

329.26

Depreciation

154.31

160.18

159.32

130.89

111.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

71.96

72.38

82.5

57.1

61.38

Deferred Tax

-6.25

-0.71

-27.77

-13.41

20.96

Reported Profit After Tax

189.08

208.95

142.45

141.07

135.36

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

189.08

208.95

142.45

141.07

135.36

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.48

37.18

0

-34.06

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

190.56

171.77

142.45

175.13

135.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.89

6.51

4.44

4.4

4.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

15

24

22

21.2

20

Equity

320.94

320.94

320.94

320.94

320.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.14

28.82

26.16

28.56

33.6

PBDTM(%)

20.83

28.46

25.87

27.98

32.81

PATM(%)

9.62

13.49

10.33

12.5

13.49

Railtel Corpn.: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

Read More
RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

RailTel Secures ₹78.43 Crore Order from Bharat Coking Coal

1 Jan 2025|05:51 PM

It includes developing a new traction substation along with auxiliary equipment. It is designed to upgrade the power system for the train

Read More
Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment's claim against RailTel

Arbitral Tribunal refutes Zee Entertainment’s claim against RailTel

27 Nov 2024|12:16 PM

The accusations related to Railtel claimed improper termination of a Content on Demand Agreement and the confiscation of cash.

Read More
RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

RailTel Secures ₹170.25 Crore EPFO Order

11 Nov 2024|02:30 PM

Last month, RailTel secured a ₹144.88 crore order from the Gujarat government's home department for the installation and maintenance of CCTV surveillance systems across various locations.

Read More
RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

RailTel Secures ₹144.88 Crore Gujarat Govt Contract

24 Oct 2024|02:16 PM

This order involves the development of an integrated claims management solution portal and mobile application, set to be completed by June 14, 2030.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

Read More
RailTel Corp bags ₹155.72 Crore contract from Maha government

RailTel Corp bags ₹155.72 Crore contract from Maha government

27 Sep 2024|02:31 PM

RailTel is also preparing to bid on a big government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives. The tender opened on September 19.

Read More
Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Read More
RailTel Bags ₹48.7 Crore Order from Health Insurance TPA

RailTel Bags ₹48.7 Crore Order from Health Insurance TPA

18 Sep 2024|11:08 AM

RailTel is also preparing to participate in a government tender for the KAVACH system in locomotives.

Read More
RailTel Shares Surge on ₹52.66 Crore UP Police Project Win

RailTel Shares Surge on ₹52.66 Crore UP Police Project Win

23 Aug 2024|11:29 AM

Revenue from operations also saw a 19.4% YoY growth, totaling ₹558.1 Crore.

Read More

