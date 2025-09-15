iifl-logo

RailTel Bags ₹210 Crore Bihar Education Project Under PM SHRI

15 Sep 2025 , 10:01 AM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has landed another big order, this time from the Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), to roll out digital learning infrastructure across the state. The ₹209.79-crore contract, awarded under the Centre’s PM SHRI initiative, is scheduled to be executed by September 2026.

The project will see RailTel set up ICT labs, integrated science and mathematics labs, smart classrooms and supply teaching materials to government schools in Bihar. The company said the initiative is aimed at giving students better access to modern learning tools and improving the overall quality of education.

This latest order follows a string of recent wins. Earlier in the week, RailTel disclosed that it had received contracts worth nearly ₹396 crore from BEPC. In parallel, it also picked up work in the smart city space a ₹70.94-crore project from the Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd, covering network backbone creation and maintenance, due by December 2026.

Further expanding its urban connectivity portfolio, RailTel bagged a ₹32.51 crore contract from the Panvel Municipal Corporation under the Panvel Safe City Project, which will run until March 2031 and involve setting up SD-WAN based internet and MPLS connectivity at multiple locations. With these back-to-back wins, RailTel has bolstered its order book and reinforced its role as a key enabler of digital infrastructure for both education and smart city initiatives.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

