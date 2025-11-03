iifl-logo

RailTel Corporation bags order worth ₹32 crore from RCSE

3 Nov 2025 , 11:42 AM

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Rajasthan Council of School Education. The project has an estimated value of ₹32,43 crore, including taxes.

The contract is related to providing Aadhaar Enrolment and updation services and has received the order from a domestic entity. As per the company’s disclosure, it has received the order on October 31, 2025.

As per the details disclosed by the company, it expects to execute the order by October 30, 2030. The business confirmed that the company’s promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

The company announced its results for the second quarter and posted a 4.70% increase in its net profit at ₹76 crore. In the previous corresponding quarter it reported at ₹73 crore. The business logged a 12.80% growth in its revenue for the quarter at ₹951.30 crore against ₹843.50 crore in the previous corresponding quarter. The business reported an EBITDA of ₹154.40 crore. This was 19.40% higher than ₹129.30 crore in the same quarter of previous year.

At around 11.39 AM, RailTel Corporation was trading 0.38% higher at ₹369.50, against the previous close of ₹368.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹374.80, and ₹368.10, respectively.

