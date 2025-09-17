iifl-logo

RailTel secures order worth ₹105.70 Crore; stock gains ~4%

17 Sep 2025 , 11:31 AM

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a work order worth ₹105.74 Crore. The company has received this order from Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC). The order includes supply, procurement, and installation of smart classrooms in the state. 

With this project, the company aims to improve digital learning infrastructure in government schools, particularly under the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) scheme.

As per the information disclosed by the company, the order will also include providing smart classroom solutions. The company will also be responsible for procurement of equipment, installation, and integration of digital learning tools.

The company expects to complete the project by January 14, 2026.

On September 13, RailTel also announced securing a letter of acceptance worth ₹209.79 Crore from the Bihar Education Project Council for implementing the Education Quality Enhancement initiative under the PM SHRI scheme.

This project is expected to be completed by September 2026, including supply and maintenance services for ICT labs, Integrated science and mathematics labs, smart classrooms and teaching materials.

With this step, the company aims to provide modern learning tools to schools in Bihar, supporting improved educational outcomes and access to digital learning resources throughout the state.

At around 11.27 AM, RailTel was trading 1.35% higher at ₹402.30, against the previous close of ₹396.95 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹412.90.

