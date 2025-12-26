Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Tata Steel shares slipped as much as 1% in today’s session after the company reported that its subsidiaries faced proceedings over alleged damages caused due to hazardous emissions in the Netherlands.

At around 2.33 PM, Tata Steel was trading 0.59% lower at ₹169.07, against the previous close of ₹170.07 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹169.90, and ₹167.82, respectively.

Residents near Tata Steel’s plants in the Netherlands have alleged that the company is liable to pay damages due to its operations in Velsen-Noord. These residents are represented by Stichting Frisse Wind (SFW).

These damages are based on the emissions of hazardous or harmful substances. These residents are seeking a compensation of about euro (approx. ₹14,810 Crore) on account of increased exposure to various health issues and the loss of enjoyment of homes, as the average home value in the region demonstrably lags behind that of comparable regions.

The company commented that no supporting evidence has been presented by the SFW to vouch for these claims. Hence, they are unsubstantiated and speculative. Therefore, the company denies these claims stating them as baseless.

The company is prepared to defend against these baseless claims. As per Tata Steel’s assessment, SFW faces considerable challenges related to both admissibility and merits of its case.

