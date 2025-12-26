iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

26 Dec 2025 , 03:10 PM

Tata Steel shares slipped as much as 1% in today’s session after the company reported that its subsidiaries faced proceedings over alleged damages caused due to hazardous emissions in the Netherlands.

At around 2.33 PM, Tata Steel was trading 0.59% lower at ₹169.07, against the previous close of ₹170.07 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹169.90, and ₹167.82, respectively.

Residents near Tata Steel’s plants in the Netherlands have alleged that the company is liable to pay damages due to its operations in Velsen-Noord. These residents are represented by Stichting Frisse Wind (SFW).

These damages are based on the emissions of hazardous or harmful substances. These residents are seeking a compensation of about euro (approx. ₹14,810 Crore) on account of increased exposure to various health issues and the loss of enjoyment of homes, as the average home value in the region demonstrably lags behind that of comparable regions.

The company commented that no supporting evidence has been presented by the SFW to vouch for these claims. Hence, they are unsubstantiated and speculative. Therefore, the company denies these claims stating them as baseless.

The company is prepared to defend against these baseless claims. As per Tata Steel’s assessment, SFW faces considerable challenges related to both admissibility and merits of its case.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Steel
  • Tata Steel news
  • Tata Steel News Today
  • Tata Steel Share
  • tata steel share price
  • Tata Steel Subsidiary
  • Tata Steel Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:12 PM
Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:10 PM
Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:08 PM
Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:00 PM
Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|02:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.