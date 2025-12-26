Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Manappuram Finance announced that it has appointed Buvanesh Tharashankar as its Group Chief Financial Officer. His appointment is effective from December 26, 2025. The appointment comes after the Nomination, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee recommended the same, the company said in a regulatory filing.

At around 2.47 PM, Manappuram Finance was trading 1.19% lower at ₹310.80, against the previous close of ₹314.55 on NSE. The counter slipped to an intraday low of ₹309.95.

The company also said that it has designated Buvanesh as a Key Managerial Personnel of Manappuram Finance. Manappuram Finance clarified that Bindu A.L. will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Buvanesh has held senior leadership positions across banking and financial services institutions. He is a Chartered Accountant with about three decades of experience. He has worked with banks like RBL Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank. Where, he has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He holds substantial experience in areas such as financial strategy, capital and balance sheet management, regulatory engagement, governance, and investor relations.

Buvanesh will provide strategic financial services across the Manappuran Group in his new role. He will emphasise on strengthening governance, improving capital efficiency and supporting long-term business objectives.

Additionally, the company has also approved an investment of ₹250 Crore in equity shares of Asirvad Micro Finance Limited.

