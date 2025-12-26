iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

26 Dec 2025 , 03:12 PM

Manappuram Finance announced that it has appointed Buvanesh Tharashankar as its Group Chief Financial Officer. His appointment is effective from December 26, 2025. The appointment comes after the Nomination, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee recommended the same, the company said in a regulatory filing.

At around 2.47 PM, Manappuram Finance was trading 1.19% lower at ₹310.80, against the previous close of ₹314.55 on NSE. The counter slipped to an intraday low of ₹309.95.

The company also said that it has designated Buvanesh as a Key Managerial Personnel of Manappuram Finance. Manappuram Finance clarified that Bindu A.L. will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel.

Buvanesh has held senior leadership positions across banking and financial services institutions. He is a Chartered Accountant with about three decades of experience. He has worked with banks like RBL Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank. Where, he has held the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He holds substantial experience in areas such as financial strategy, capital and balance sheet management, regulatory engagement, governance, and investor relations.

Buvanesh will provide strategic financial services across the Manappuran Group in his new role. He will emphasise on strengthening governance, improving capital efficiency and supporting long-term business objectives. 

Additionally, the company has also approved an investment of ₹250 Crore in equity shares of Asirvad Micro Finance Limited.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Manappuram Finance
  • Manappuram Finance Appointment
  • Manappuram Finance Board
  • Manappuram Finance CFO
  • Manappuram Finance news
  • Manappuram Finance News Today
  • Manappuram Finance Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Manappuram Finance names new Group CFO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:12 PM
Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Tata Steel shares slip ~1% as subsidiaries face 1.40 Billion Euro claims

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:10 PM
Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Jaro Institute slips ~7% as three-month lock-in period ends

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:08 PM
Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

Bondada Engineering Wins ₹391 Crore NTPC Green Energy Solar EPC Order

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|03:00 PM
Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Dilip Buildcon Shares Gain on ₹3,400 Crore Ganga Path Road Project Win

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Dec 2025|02:51 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.