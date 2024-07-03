Summary

Manappuram Finance Limited (MAFIL) (Formerly known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Limited) is one of the largest NBFCs in India predominantly dealing in gold loans. The Company offers a range of retail credit products and financial services. It has a diversified lending portfolio encompassing retail, microfinance, SME and commercial customers. It has been the second-largest gold finance NBFC in India. The Company makes credit against the security of used household gold jewellery.The Company has a strong pan-India presence through its 5,000 strong branch network, spread across 28 states and 4 union territories, serving a customer base of more than 5.09 million. In addition to gold finance, it is focusing on affordable housing finance, vehicle and equipment finance, which includes commercial vehicle loans, two-wheeler loans, tractor & car loans, microfinance, SME finance, project and industrial finance, corporate finance and insurance broking. The company operates its housing finance business under its subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Limited (MAHOFIN). Manappuram Finance Limited was incorporated on July 15, 1992. During the year 1994-95, the company opened new branches in Calicut, Guruvayur, Ernakulam and Thriprayar. In the year 2002, they started Forex business as a part of its diversification. During the year 2002-03, the company opened 8 new branches in various places. During the year 2003-04, the company entered into various diversified activities as acting a

Read More