Manappuram Finance Ltd Share Price

179.27
(-4.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open187.72
  • Day's High188.69
  • 52 Wk High230.4
  • Prev. Close187.72
  • Day's Low178
  • 52 Wk Low 138.35
  • Turnover (lac)17,232.49
  • P/E9.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value133.09
  • EPS20.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,174.04
  • Div. Yield1.76
  • Open206.25
  • Day's High208
  • Spot204.7
  • Prev. Close210.28
  • Day's Low203.74
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot3,000
  • OI(Chg %)13,47,000 (16.37%)
  • Roll Over%5.26
  • Roll Cost1.06
  • Traded Vol.1,56,54,000 (-48.73%)
Manappuram Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

187.72

Prev. Close

187.72

Turnover(Lac.)

17,232.49

Day's High

188.69

Day's Low

178

52 Week's High

230.4

52 Week's Low

138.35

Book Value

133.09

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,174.04

P/E

9.02

EPS

20.77

Divi. Yield

1.76

Manappuram Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 18 Nov, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

Manappuram Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

Bain Capital Eyes Majority Stake in Manappuram

13 Nov 2024|10:57 AM

Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

Manappuram Finance Q2 net profit jumps ~2% y-o-y

6 Nov 2024|09:15 AM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.

Manappuram Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.24%

Non-Promoter- 41.33%

Institutions: 41.33%

Non-Institutions: 23.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manappuram Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

169.29

169.28

169.28

169.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10,179.98

8,810.63

7,773.6

6,732.45

Net Worth

10,349.27

8,979.91

7,942.88

6,901.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-438.61

1,870.6

-11,196.21

877.84

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8,848.01

6,697.33

6,061.02

6,330.55

5,465.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8,848.01

6,697.33

6,061.02

6,330.55

5,465.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

72.08

52.62

65.3

44.08

85.87

Manappuram Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manappuram Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

V P Nandakumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

V R Ramachandran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P Manomohanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manoj Kumar V R

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Abhijit Sen

Non Executive Director

Harshan Kollara

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shailesh J Mehta

Independent Director

Pratima Ram

Independent Director

V P Seemandini

Whole-time Director

Sumitha Jayasankar

Independent Director

Sankaran Nair Rajagopal

Independent Director

Bharat Bhushan Edodiyil Kunhiraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manappuram Finance Ltd

Summary

Manappuram Finance Limited (MAFIL) (Formerly known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Limited) is one of the largest NBFCs in India predominantly dealing in gold loans. The Company offers a range of retail credit products and financial services. It has a diversified lending portfolio encompassing retail, microfinance, SME and commercial customers. It has been the second-largest gold finance NBFC in India. The Company makes credit against the security of used household gold jewellery.The Company has a strong pan-India presence through its 5,000 strong branch network, spread across 28 states and 4 union territories, serving a customer base of more than 5.09 million. In addition to gold finance, it is focusing on affordable housing finance, vehicle and equipment finance, which includes commercial vehicle loans, two-wheeler loans, tractor & car loans, microfinance, SME finance, project and industrial finance, corporate finance and insurance broking. The company operates its housing finance business under its subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Limited (MAHOFIN). Manappuram Finance Limited was incorporated on July 15, 1992. During the year 1994-95, the company opened new branches in Calicut, Guruvayur, Ernakulam and Thriprayar. In the year 2002, they started Forex business as a part of its diversification. During the year 2002-03, the company opened 8 new branches in various places. During the year 2003-04, the company entered into various diversified activities as acting a
Company FAQs

What is the Manappuram Finance Ltd share price today?

The Manappuram Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹179.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manappuram Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manappuram Finance Ltd is ₹15174.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manappuram Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manappuram Finance Ltd is 9.02 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manappuram Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manappuram Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manappuram Finance Ltd is ₹138.35 and ₹230.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manappuram Finance Ltd?

Manappuram Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.19%, 3 Years at 3.82%, 1 Year at 7.95%, 6 Month at -9.90%, 3 Month at -1.84% and 1 Month at 14.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manappuram Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manappuram Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.25 %
Institutions - 41.33 %
Public - 23.42 %

