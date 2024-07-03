Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹187.72
Prev. Close₹187.72
Turnover(Lac.)₹17,232.49
Day's High₹188.69
Day's Low₹178
52 Week's High₹230.4
52 Week's Low₹138.35
Book Value₹133.09
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,174.04
P/E9.02
EPS20.77
Divi. Yield1.76
Manappuram and other companies in the sector have been contending with increased regulatory scrutiny and declining valuations.Read More
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.43% in the September quarter, compared to 1.96% in the June quarter.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
169.29
169.28
169.28
169.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10,179.98
8,810.63
7,773.6
6,732.45
Net Worth
10,349.27
8,979.91
7,942.88
6,901.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-438.61
1,870.6
-11,196.21
877.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8,848.01
6,697.33
6,061.02
6,330.55
5,465.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,848.01
6,697.33
6,061.02
6,330.55
5,465.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
72.08
52.62
65.3
44.08
85.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
V P Nandakumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
V R Ramachandran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P Manomohanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manoj Kumar V R
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Abhijit Sen
Non Executive Director
Harshan Kollara
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shailesh J Mehta
Independent Director
Pratima Ram
Independent Director
V P Seemandini
Whole-time Director
Sumitha Jayasankar
Independent Director
Sankaran Nair Rajagopal
Independent Director
Bharat Bhushan Edodiyil Kunhiraman
Reports by Manappuram Finance Ltd
Summary
Manappuram Finance Limited (MAFIL) (Formerly known as Manappuram General Finance and Leasing Limited) is one of the largest NBFCs in India predominantly dealing in gold loans. The Company offers a range of retail credit products and financial services. It has a diversified lending portfolio encompassing retail, microfinance, SME and commercial customers. It has been the second-largest gold finance NBFC in India. The Company makes credit against the security of used household gold jewellery.The Company has a strong pan-India presence through its 5,000 strong branch network, spread across 28 states and 4 union territories, serving a customer base of more than 5.09 million. In addition to gold finance, it is focusing on affordable housing finance, vehicle and equipment finance, which includes commercial vehicle loans, two-wheeler loans, tractor & car loans, microfinance, SME finance, project and industrial finance, corporate finance and insurance broking. The company operates its housing finance business under its subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Limited (MAHOFIN). Manappuram Finance Limited was incorporated on July 15, 1992. During the year 1994-95, the company opened new branches in Calicut, Guruvayur, Ernakulam and Thriprayar. In the year 2002, they started Forex business as a part of its diversification. During the year 2002-03, the company opened 8 new branches in various places. During the year 2003-04, the company entered into various diversified activities as acting a
The Manappuram Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹179.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manappuram Finance Ltd is ₹15174.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manappuram Finance Ltd is 9.02 and 1.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manappuram Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manappuram Finance Ltd is ₹138.35 and ₹230.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manappuram Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.19%, 3 Years at 3.82%, 1 Year at 7.95%, 6 Month at -9.90%, 3 Month at -1.84% and 1 Month at 14.33%.
