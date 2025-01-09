iifl-logo-icon 1
Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2025

9 Jan 2025 , 07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a mixed result in Q3 FY25. Wholesale volumes rose 3% year on year (YoY) to 1,04,427 units, indicating a recovery from previous supply problems, while retail sales fell 3% YoY to 1,06,334 units. Wholesales increased 20% sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal year 25. JLR’s flagship vehicles saw significant growth, with Range Rover up 22%, Range Rover Sport up 17%, and Defender up 13% YoY. 

BHEL: The company announced the successful commissioning of the first two units of Bhutan’s 6×170 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project (PHEP-II). PHEP-II, located in Bhutan’s Wangdue district, is a greenfield hydroelectric project been out under a bilateral agreement between the Indian and Bhutanese governments.

Hindalco: Novelis Inc, a Hindalco subsidiary, has announced that it will conduct a private offering of $500 Million of senior unsecured notes due in 2030. Novelis and several of its subsidiaries will guarantee the notes on a senior unsecured basis. The transaction proceeds will be used largely to repay $491 Million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. 

Lupin: The pharmaceutical firm has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Pithampur Unit-1 manufacturing plant, which produces both APIs and finished pharmaceuticals. The EIR was assigned a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) inspection classification following the facility’s inspection from September 16 to September 27, 2024, according to the business.

Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India announced that it has lifted supervisory restrictions on Asirvad Micro Finance Ltd with immediate effect. Asirvad Microfinance is Manappuram Finance’s microlending arm. The limits, imposed on the corporations on October 17, 2024, obliged them to stop issuing and disbursing loans beginning October 21, 2024.

