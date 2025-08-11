NBP growth for Private Insurers and LIC picks up in July 2025

JULY 2025 – NBP IMPROVES FOR LIC AND PRIVATE INSURERS
The growth in NBP (new business premium) was affirmatively positive for LIC and for private insurers in July 2025. While the NBP of private insurers grew 22.02% yoy, LIC also saw strong NBP growth of 22.72%, leading to an overall growth in NBP of 22.42% for July 2025. For the first 4 months of FY26, NBP expanded 9.01% overall, with LIC contributing 8.11% and private insurers 10.50%. For LIC and private insurers, bulk of the growth came from Group Yearly Renewable Premiums. Here is a quick look at July 2025 insurance story.
JULY 2025 NBP GROWS 22.42%, FY26 GROWS 9.01%
The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for July 2025.
|Individual Single Premium
|5,506.81
|4,610.66
|19.44%
|14.09%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|10,051.05
|9,170.53
|9.60%
|6.02%
|Group Single Premium
|21,280.53
|16,435.24
|29.48%
|7.72%
|Group Non Single Premium
|366.33
|684.77
|-46.50%
|-50.24%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,753.32
|921.49
|90.27%
|69.51%
|Grand Total Premium Flows
|38,958.05
|31,822.69
|22.42%
|9.01%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|2,124.90
|1,843.54
|15.26%
|8.12%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,387.50
|6,458.08
|14.39%
|10.30%
|Group Single Premium
|5,364.24
|4,272.91
|25.54%
|5.32%
|Group Non Single Premium
|10.48
|8.97
|16.83%
|82.16%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,453.29
|808.57
|79.74%
|44.64%
|Private Insurer Premium Flows
|16,340.41
|13,392.07
|22.02%
|10.50%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|3,381.91
|2,767.12
|22.22%
|18.74%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|2,663.56
|2,712.45
|-1.80%
|-3.38%
|Group Single Premium
|15,916.29
|12,162.34
|30.87%
|8.39%
|Group Non Single Premium
|355.86
|675.80
|-47.34%
|-53.38%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|300.02
|112.92
|165.69%
|318.20%
|LIC Premium Flows
|22,617.64
|18,430.63
|22.72%
|8.11%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)
There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for July 2025 and FY25 till date.
On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are lower in July compared to June; but sharply higher yoy. The coming months could give a clearer picture.
LIC AGAIN WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD
In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in July, but private insurers managed positive growth in policy sales.
|Individual Single Premium
|1,27,879
|1,30,517
|-2.02%
|-2.74%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|21,48,432
|22,53,715
|-4.67%
|-8.67%
|Group Single Premium
|206
|305
|-32.46%
|-19.33%
|Group Non Single Premium
|443
|456
|-2.85%
|-2.74%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|1,285
|3,727
|-65.52%
|-45.47%
|Grand Total No. of Policies
|22,78,245
|23,88,720
|-4.62%
|-8.42%
|PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES
|Individual Single Premium
|30,640
|24,964
|22.74%
|14.04%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|7,84,375
|7,35,240
|6.68%
|1.12%
|Group Single Premium
|190
|244
|-22.13%
|-12.42%
|Group Non Single Premium
|26
|12
|116.67%
|124.32%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|686
|651
|5.38%
|5.29%
|Private Insurer No. of Policies
|8,15,917
|7,61,111
|7.20%
|1.58%
|LIC OF INDIA
|Individual Single Premium
|97,239
|1,05,553
|-7.88%
|-7.78%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|13,64,057
|15,18,475
|-10.17%
|-13.61%
|Group Single Premium
|16
|61
|-73.77%
|-45.37%
|Group Non Single Premium
|417
|444
|-6.08%
|-6.14%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|599
|3,076
|-80.53%
|-59.31%
|LIC No. of Policies
|14,62,328
|16,27,609
|-10.15%
|-13.34%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)
Here are quick life insurance takeaways for July 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.
Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in July 2025.
NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN JULY 2025
In July 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising by 22.02% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 67.1% of NBP.
|SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
|Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|829.53
|704.51
|17.75%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,717.38
|1,580.88
|8.63%
|Group Single Premium
|1,116.63
|637.68
|75.11%
|Group Non Single Premium
|1.56
|3.35
|-53.43%
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|137.48
|69.19
|98.70%
|Total
|3,802.57
|2,995.61
|26.94%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,802.57 Crore in July 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 26.9% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 98.7% came from Group yearly renewable premium policies and 75.1% growth came from Group Single Premium policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.
|HDFC LIFE INSURANCE
|Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|428.26
|327.17
|30.90%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|1,292.38
|1,037.78
|24.53%
|Group Single Premium
|1,299.53
|1,317.80
|-1.39%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|33.98
|16.25
|109.11%
|Total
|3,054.15
|2,699.01
|13.16%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹3,054.15 Crore in July 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 13.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 109.1% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
|ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE
|Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|175.59
|180.97
|-2.97%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|636.69
|663.37
|-4.02%
|Group Single Premium
|456.38
|496.19
|-8.02%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|637.60
|419.46
|52.00%
|Total
|1,906.27
|1,760.00
|8.31%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,906.27 Crore in July 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 8.3% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 52.0% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while others were flat or contracted. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.
|BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE
|Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|71.14
|68.88
|3.28%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|580.74
|624.71
|-7.04%
|Group Single Premium
|447.63
|445.81
|0.41%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|52.15
|56.51
|-7.72%
|Total
|1,151.66
|1,195.91
|-3.70%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,151.66 Crore in July 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw -3.7% fall in new business premium yoy. All categories saw marginal change compared to last year. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.
|AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE
|Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)
|YOY Growth
(in %)
|Individual Single Premium
|217.98
|206.31
|5.66%
|Individual Non Single Premium
|684.70
|599.91
|14.13%
|Group Single Premium
|139.61
|109.89
|27.05%
|Group Non Single Premium
|0.00
|0.00
|N.A.
|Group Yearly Renewable Premium
|8.77
|11.61
|-24.46%
|Total
|1,051.05
|927.71
|13.30%
Data Source: Life Insurance Council
With NBP of ₹1,051.05 Crore in July 2025, Axis Max Life NBP expanded by 13.3% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Single premium policies at 27.1%. Contraction was seen in Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at -24.5%.
