iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NBP growth for Private Insurers and LIC picks up in July 2025

11 Aug 2025 , 09:36 AM

JULY 2025 – NBP IMPROVES FOR LIC AND PRIVATE INSURERS

The growth in NBP (new business premium) was affirmatively positive for LIC and for private insurers in July 2025. While the NBP of private insurers grew 22.02% yoy, LIC also saw strong NBP growth of 22.72%, leading to an overall growth in NBP of 22.42% for July 2025. For the first 4 months of FY26, NBP expanded 9.01% overall, with LIC contributing 8.11% and private insurers 10.50%. For LIC and private insurers, bulk of the growth came from Group Yearly Renewable Premiums. Here is a quick look at July 2025 insurance story.

JULY 2025 NBP GROWS 22.42%, FY26 GROWS 9.01%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for July 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP
(Jul-25)		 NBP
(Jul-24)		 Growth YOY (%)
Jul-25 / Jul-24		 Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium 5,506.81 4,610.66 19.44% 14.09%
Individual Non Single Premium 10,051.05 9,170.53 9.60% 6.02%
Group Single Premium 21,280.53 16,435.24 29.48% 7.72%
Group Non Single Premium 366.33 684.77 -46.50% -50.24%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,753.32 921.49 90.27% 69.51%
Grand Total Premium Flows 38,958.05 31,822.69 22.42% 9.01%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES  
Individual Single Premium 2,124.90 1,843.54 15.26% 8.12%
Individual Non Single Premium 7,387.50 6,458.08 14.39% 10.30%
Group Single Premium 5,364.24 4,272.91 25.54% 5.32%
Group Non Single Premium 10.48 8.97 16.83% 82.16%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,453.29 808.57 79.74% 44.64%
Private Insurer Premium Flows 16,340.41 13,392.07 22.02% 10.50%
LIC OF INDIA  
Individual Single Premium 3,381.91 2,767.12 22.22% 18.74%
Individual Non Single Premium 2,663.56 2,712.45 -1.80% -3.38%
Group Single Premium 15,916.29 12,162.34 30.87% 8.39%
Group Non Single Premium 355.86 675.80 -47.34% -53.38%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 300.02 112.92 165.69% 318.20%
LIC Premium Flows 22,617.64 18,430.63 22.72% 8.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for July 2025 and FY25 till date.

  • For the month of July 2025, the growth in new business premiums (NBP) has been robust across private insurers and LIC. Bulk of the contributions came from Group yearly renewable premiums. Private insurers showed more stable growth across life insurance products. However, this sharp growth can be attributed to a lower base.
  • Overall premium collections for July 2025 was higher YOY, but lower MOM at ₹38,958 Crore. Private insurers saw their share of NBP rising to 41.94% in July 2025; compared to 33.4% in June, 39.6% in May, 38.0% in April, and 39.9% in March 2025. The share of LIC was down correspondingly to 58.06% in July 2025; compared to 66.6% in June, 60.4% in May, 62.0% in April, and 60.1% in March 2025.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are lower in July compared to June; but sharply higher yoy. The coming months could give a clearer picture.

LIC AGAIN WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in July, but private insurers managed positive growth in policy sales.

PARTICULARS Policies
(Jul-2025)		 Policies
(Jul-2024)		 Growth YOY (%)
Jul-25 / Jul-24		 Growth YOY (%)
FY26 / FY25
Individual Single Premium 1,27,879 1,30,517 -2.02% -2.74%
Individual Non Single Premium 21,48,432 22,53,715 -4.67% -8.67%
Group Single Premium 206 305 -32.46% -19.33%
Group Non Single Premium 443 456 -2.85% -2.74%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,285 3,727 -65.52% -45.47%
Grand Total No. of Policies 22,78,245 23,88,720 -4.62% -8.42%
PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES        
Individual Single Premium 30,640 24,964 22.74% 14.04%
Individual Non Single Premium 7,84,375 7,35,240 6.68% 1.12%
Group Single Premium 190 244 -22.13% -12.42%
Group Non Single Premium 26 12 116.67% 124.32%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 686 651 5.38% 5.29%
Private Insurer No. of Policies 8,15,917 7,61,111 7.20% 1.58%
LIC OF INDIA        
Individual Single Premium 97,239 1,05,553 -7.88% -7.78%
Individual Non Single Premium 13,64,057 15,18,475 -10.17% -13.61%
Group Single Premium 16 61 -73.77% -45.37%
Group Non Single Premium 417 444 -6.08% -6.14%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 599 3,076 -80.53% -59.31%
LIC No. of Policies 14,62,328 16,27,609 -10.15% -13.34%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for July 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

  • The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -4.6% for July 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -10.2%, the policy sales by the private players actually expanded by 7.2%.
  • Overall policies sold for July 2025 were sharply higher MOM at 22.78 Lakhs, but was lower on yoy basis. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold fall to 35.8% in July 2025; compared to 37.7%, 36.1%, and 36.7% in the preceding 3 months. LIC saw its share of policies sold marginally improve to 64.2% in July 2025.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in July 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN JULY 2025

In July 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising by 22.02% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 67.1% of NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 829.53 704.51 17.75%
Individual Non Single Premium 1,717.38 1,580.88 8.63%
Group Single Premium 1,116.63 637.68 75.11%
Group Non Single Premium 1.56 3.35 -53.43%
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 137.48 69.19 98.70%
Total 3,802.57 2,995.61 26.94%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,802.57 Crore in July 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 26.9% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 98.7% came from Group yearly renewable premium policies and 75.1% growth came from Group Single Premium policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 428.26 327.17 30.90%
Individual Non Single Premium 1,292.38 1,037.78 24.53%
Group Single Premium 1,299.53 1,317.80 -1.39%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 33.98 16.25 109.11%
Total 3,054.15 2,699.01 13.16%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,054.15 Crore in July 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 13.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 109.1% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 175.59 180.97 -2.97%
Individual Non Single Premium 636.69 663.37 -4.02%
Group Single Premium 456.38 496.19 -8.02%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 637.60 419.46 52.00%
Total 1,906.27 1,760.00 8.31%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,906.27 Crore in July 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 8.3% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 52.0% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while others were flat  or contracted. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 71.14 68.88 3.28%
Individual Non Single Premium 580.74 624.71 -7.04%
Group Single Premium 447.63 445.81 0.41%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 52.15 56.51 -7.72%
Total 1,151.66 1,195.91 -3.70%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,151.66 Crore in July 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw -3.7%  fall in new business premium yoy. All categories saw marginal change compared to last year. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 Jul-24 NBP
(₹ in Crore)		 YOY Growth
(in %)
Individual Single Premium 217.98 206.31 5.66%
Individual Non Single Premium 684.70 599.91 14.13%
Group Single Premium 139.61 109.89 27.05%
Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A.
Group Yearly Renewable Premium 8.77 11.61 -24.46%
Total 1,051.05 927.71 13.30%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,051.05 Crore in July 2025, Axis Max Life NBP expanded by 13.3% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Single premium policies at 27.1%. Contraction was seen in Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at -24.5%.

Related Tags

  • Insurance
  • IRDA
  • LIC
  • LifeInsurance
  • LifeInsuranceCorp
  • PrivateInsurers
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Praj Industries Q1 Net Profit Dips 93.7% to ₹5.34 Crore; Shares Drop 6.94%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:42 PM
DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

DPIIT Signs MoUs with Hero MotoCorp and Zepto to Boost Early-Stage Startups

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|03:24 PM
Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Tilaknagar Industries surges ~8% on robust Q1 numbers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|02:09 PM
Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Sensex, Nifty in Red in Mid-Market Trade on August 12, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:59 PM
MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

MRF Q1 FY26 Consolidated Net Profit Falls 12.3% YoY to ₹500.47 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Aug 2025|01:34 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.