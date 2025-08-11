NBP growth for Private Insurers and LIC picks up in July 2025

JULY 2025 – NBP IMPROVES FOR LIC AND PRIVATE INSURERS

The growth in NBP (new business premium) was affirmatively positive for LIC and for private insurers in July 2025. While the NBP of private insurers grew 22.02% yoy, LIC also saw strong NBP growth of 22.72%, leading to an overall growth in NBP of 22.42% for July 2025. For the first 4 months of FY26, NBP expanded 9.01% overall, with LIC contributing 8.11% and private insurers 10.50%. For LIC and private insurers, bulk of the growth came from Group Yearly Renewable Premiums. Here is a quick look at July 2025 insurance story.

JULY 2025 NBP GROWS 22.42%, FY26 GROWS 9.01%

The table captures new business premium (NBP) growth of life insurers for July 2025.

PARTICULARS NBP

(Jul-25) NBP

(Jul-24) Growth YOY (%)

Jul-25 / Jul-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 5,506.81 4,610.66 19.44% 14.09% Individual Non Single Premium 10,051.05 9,170.53 9.60% 6.02% Group Single Premium 21,280.53 16,435.24 29.48% 7.72% Group Non Single Premium 366.33 684.77 -46.50% -50.24% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,753.32 921.49 90.27% 69.51% Grand Total Premium Flows 38,958.05 31,822.69 22.42% 9.01% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 2,124.90 1,843.54 15.26% 8.12% Individual Non Single Premium 7,387.50 6,458.08 14.39% 10.30% Group Single Premium 5,364.24 4,272.91 25.54% 5.32% Group Non Single Premium 10.48 8.97 16.83% 82.16% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,453.29 808.57 79.74% 44.64% Private Insurer Premium Flows 16,340.41 13,392.07 22.02% 10.50% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 3,381.91 2,767.12 22.22% 18.74% Individual Non Single Premium 2,663.56 2,712.45 -1.80% -3.38% Group Single Premium 15,916.29 12,162.34 30.87% 8.39% Group Non Single Premium 355.86 675.80 -47.34% -53.38% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 300.02 112.92 165.69% 318.20% LIC Premium Flows 22,617.64 18,430.63 22.72% 8.11%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (New Business Premiums – NBP figures are ₹ in Crore)

There are 2 quick takeaways from the NBP data for July 2025 and FY25 till date.

For the month of July 2025, the growth in new business premiums (NBP) has been robust across private insurers and LIC. Bulk of the contributions came from Group yearly renewable premiums. Private insurers showed more stable growth across life insurance products. However, this sharp growth can be attributed to a lower base.

Overall premium collections for July 2025 was higher YOY, but lower MOM at ₹38,958 Crore. Private insurers saw their share of NBP rising to 41.94% in July 2025; compared to 33.4% in June, 39.6% in May, 38.0% in April, and 39.9% in March 2025. The share of LIC was down correspondingly to 58.06% in July 2025; compared to 66.6% in June, 60.4% in May, 62.0% in April, and 60.1% in March 2025.

On an absolute basis, the new business premiums are lower in July compared to June; but sharply higher yoy. The coming months could give a clearer picture.

LIC AGAIN WITNESSES SHARP CONTRACTION IN POLICIES SOLD

In terms of number of policies sold, LIC saw a sharp contraction in July, but private insurers managed positive growth in policy sales.

PARTICULARS Policies

(Jul-2025) Policies

(Jul-2024) Growth YOY (%)

Jul-25 / Jul-24 Growth YOY (%)

FY26 / FY25 Individual Single Premium 1,27,879 1,30,517 -2.02% -2.74% Individual Non Single Premium 21,48,432 22,53,715 -4.67% -8.67% Group Single Premium 206 305 -32.46% -19.33% Group Non Single Premium 443 456 -2.85% -2.74% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 1,285 3,727 -65.52% -45.47% Grand Total No. of Policies 22,78,245 23,88,720 -4.62% -8.42% PRIVATE INSURANCE COMPANIES Individual Single Premium 30,640 24,964 22.74% 14.04% Individual Non Single Premium 7,84,375 7,35,240 6.68% 1.12% Group Single Premium 190 244 -22.13% -12.42% Group Non Single Premium 26 12 116.67% 124.32% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 686 651 5.38% 5.29% Private Insurer No. of Policies 8,15,917 7,61,111 7.20% 1.58% LIC OF INDIA Individual Single Premium 97,239 1,05,553 -7.88% -7.78% Individual Non Single Premium 13,64,057 15,18,475 -10.17% -13.61% Group Single Premium 16 61 -73.77% -45.37% Group Non Single Premium 417 444 -6.08% -6.14% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 599 3,076 -80.53% -59.31% LIC No. of Policies 14,62,328 16,27,609 -10.15% -13.34%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council (Number of Policies are absolute figures)

Here are quick life insurance takeaways for July 2025 in terms of number of policies sold.

The overall insurance sector saw a fall in number of policies sold at -4.6% for July 2025. While the number of policies sold by LIC fell by -10.2%, the policy sales by the private players actually expanded by 7.2%.

Overall policies sold for July 2025 were sharply higher MOM at 22.78 Lakhs, but was lower on yoy basis. Private insurers saw their share of number of policies sold fall to 35.8% in July 2025; compared to 37.7%, 36.1%, and 36.7% in the preceding 3 months. LIC saw its share of policies sold marginally improve to 64.2% in July 2025.

Let us turn to how the NBP of 5 largest private life insurers grew in July 2025.

NBP TRENDS: TOP 5 PRIVATE INSURERS BY NBP IN JULY 2025

In July 2025, 5 private insurers saw new business premium (NBP) of over ₹1,000 Crore, with overall NBP rising by 22.02% yoy. The top 5 private insurers account for 67.1% of NBP.

SBI LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY Jul-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jul-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 829.53 704.51 17.75% Individual Non Single Premium 1,717.38 1,580.88 8.63% Group Single Premium 1,116.63 637.68 75.11% Group Non Single Premium 1.56 3.35 -53.43% Group Yearly Renewable Premium 137.48 69.19 98.70% Total 3,802.57 2,995.61 26.94%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,802.57 Crore in July 2025, SBI Life Insurance Company saw 26.9% yoy increase in NBP collections. Stellar growth of 98.7% came from Group yearly renewable premium policies and 75.1% growth came from Group Single Premium policies. Let us turn to HDFC Life Insurance.

HDFC LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jul-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 428.26 327.17 30.90% Individual Non Single Premium 1,292.38 1,037.78 24.53% Group Single Premium 1,299.53 1,317.80 -1.39% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 33.98 16.25 109.11% Total 3,054.15 2,699.01 13.16%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹3,054.15 Crore in July 2025, HDFC Life Insurance saw 13.2% growth in new business premium yoy. Positive growth of 109.1% came from Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies, albeit on a smaller base. Let us turn to ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jul-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 175.59 180.97 -2.97% Individual Non Single Premium 636.69 663.37 -4.02% Group Single Premium 456.38 496.19 -8.02% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 637.60 419.46 52.00% Total 1,906.27 1,760.00 8.31%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,906.27 Crore in July 2025, ICICI Pru Life Insurance saw 8.3% growth in new business premium yoy. The significant growth of 52.0% came from Group Yearly Renewable premium policies, while others were flat or contracted. Let us turn to Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

BAJAJ ALLIANZ LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jul-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 71.14 68.88 3.28% Individual Non Single Premium 580.74 624.71 -7.04% Group Single Premium 447.63 445.81 0.41% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 52.15 56.51 -7.72% Total 1,151.66 1,195.91 -3.70%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,151.66 Crore in July 2025, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance saw -3.7% fall in new business premium yoy. All categories saw marginal change compared to last year. Let us turn to Axis Max Life Insurance.

AXIS MAX LIFE INSURANCE Jul-25 NBP

(₹ in Crore) Jul-24 NBP

(₹ in Crore) YOY Growth

(in %) Individual Single Premium 217.98 206.31 5.66% Individual Non Single Premium 684.70 599.91 14.13% Group Single Premium 139.61 109.89 27.05% Group Non Single Premium 0.00 0.00 N.A. Group Yearly Renewable Premium 8.77 11.61 -24.46% Total 1,051.05 927.71 13.30%

Data Source: Life Insurance Council

With NBP of ₹1,051.05 Crore in July 2025, Axis Max Life NBP expanded by 13.3% yoy. Positive growth was seen in Group Single premium policies at 27.1%. Contraction was seen in Group Yearly Renewable Premium policies at -24.5%.