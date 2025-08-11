Weekly Musings – FPI flows for week ended August 08, 2025

FOR FPIS; ANOTHER WEEK OF SUSTAINED SELLING
FPIs were net sellers in the previous week to August 08, 2025 to the tune of $(1,344) Million; after they had net sold $(3.20) Billion in previous 3 weeks. In the latest week to August 08, 2025; FPIs were net sellers on 4 out of 5 trading days; with the net FPI selling now at $(4.54) Billion in last 4 weeks. Sentiments clearly soured after Trump announced 25% tariffs on Indian imports; plus, penal tariffs of 25% for trading with Russia.
During the week, the dollar index tapered to 98.27 levels, after concerns over tariffs. However, the USDINR weakened to ₹87.49/$, amidst FPI selling and concerns over the impact of tariffs on the trade deficit. Brent Crude tapered to $66.59/bbl mark on concerns that OPEC supply will result in lower oil prices. For now, the markets are watching with bated breath as global equations appear to be undergoing a change; and India appears to be right at the centre of this change. That is the X-factor.
MACRO FPI FLOW PICTURE UP TO AUGUST 08, 2025
The table captures monthly FPI flows into equity and debt for last 4 calendar years.
|Calendar
Month
|FPI Flows Secondary
|FPI Flows Primary
|FPI Flows Equity
|FPI Flows Debt/Hybrid
|Overall FPI Flows
|Calendar 2022 (₹ Crore)
|(146,048.38)
|24,608.94
|(121,439.44)
|(11,375.78)
|(132,815.22)
|Calendar 2023 (₹ Crore)
|1,27,759.75
|43,347.14
|1,71,106.89
|65,954.38
|2,37,061.27
|Calendar 2024 (₹ Crore)
|(1,21,210.21)
|1,21,637.15
|426.94
|1,65,342.98
|1,65,769.92
|Jan-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(81,903.72)
|3,876.78
|(78,026.94)
|815.91
|(77,211.03)
|Feb-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(41,748.97)
|7,174.62
|(34,574.35)
|10,273.72
|(24,300.63)
|Mar-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(6,027.77)
|2,055.16
|(3,972.61)
|36,953.97
|32,981.36
|Apr-2025 (₹ Crore)
|3,243.03
|980.28
|4,223.31
|(24,413.24)
|(20,189.93)
|May-2025 (₹ Crore)
|18,082.82
|1,777.41
|19,860.23
|11,089.48)
|30,949.71
|Jun-2025 (₹ Crore)
|8,466.77
|6,123.51
|14,590.28
|(22,153.36)
|(7,563.08)
|Jul-2025 (₹ Crore)
|(31,988.32)
|14,247.74
|(17,740.58)
|12,202.89
|(5,537.69)
|Aug-2025 (₹ Crore) #
|(19,403.17)
|1,479.67
|(17,923.50)
|4,524.01
|(13,399.49)
|Total for 2025 (₹ Crore)
|(1,51,279.33)
|37,715.17
|(1,13,564.16)
|28,993.38
|(84,570.78)
|For 2025 ($ Million)
|(17,348.41)
|4,372.59
|(12,975.82)
|3,261.19
|(9,714.63)
|# – Recent Data is up to August 08, 2025
Data Source: NSDL (Net Outflows in brackets)
Overall FPI flows for 2025 are still negative at $(9,715) Million. This comprised $(12,976) Million of net selling in equities, offset by $3,261 Million of net buying in debt. Within equities, secondary market selling was to the tune of $(17,348) Million; offset by IPO buying of $4,373 Million. IPO space is gathering momentum only now.
FPI SENTIMENTS – THE WEEK THAT WAS
For the week to August 08, 2025, FPIs were net sellers in equities worth $(1,344) Million. Here are the key market drivers.
Let us turn to the granular FPI flow story in last 4 weeks.
DAILY FPI EQUITY FLOWS FOR LAST 4 ROLLING WEEKS
Here is the last 4 rolling weeks data on FPI flows in rupee terms and in dollar terms.
|Date
|FPI Flow (₹ Crore)
|Cumulative flows
|FPI Flow($ Million)
|Cumulative flows
|14-Jul-25
|-4,495.01
|-4,495.01
|-523.57
|-523.57
|15-Jul-25
|-789.32
|-5,284.33
|-91.79
|-615.36
|16-Jul-25
|-173.63
|-5,457.96
|-20.23
|-635.59
|17-Jul-25
|-1,040.59
|-6,498.55
|-121.27
|-756.86
|18-Jul-25
|-2,864.12
|-9,362.67
|-333.36
|-1,090.22
|21-Jul-25
|781.85
|-8,580.82
|90.70
|-999.52
|22-Jul-25
|-1,084.36
|-9,665.18
|-125.76
|-1,125.28
|23-Jul-25
|4,618.07
|-5,047.11
|535.38
|-589.90
|24-Jul-25
|-3,299.28
|-8,346.39
|-382.01
|-971.91
|25-Jul-25
|-1,995.50
|-10,341.89
|-231.15
|-1,203.06
|28-Jul-25
|-1,419.44
|-11,761.33
|-164.05
|-1,367.11
|29-Jul-25
|-5,963.60
|-17,724.93
|-689.03
|-2,056.14
|30-Jul-25
|-3,692.35
|-21,417.28
|-425.18
|-2,481.32
|31-Jul-25
|-162.10
|-21,579.38
|-18.58
|-2,499.90
|01-Aug-25
|-6,153.28
|-27,732.66
|-702.80
|-3,202.70
|04-Aug-25
|-1,445.44
|-29,178.10
|-165.47
|-3,368.17
|05-Aug-25
|-1,967.77
|-31,145.87
|-224.88
|-3,593.05
|06-Aug-25
|1,561.31
|-29,584.56
|177.84
|-3,415.21
|07-Aug-25
|-4,398.51
|-33,983.07
|-501.54
|-3,916.75
|08-Aug-25
|-5,519.81
|-39,502.88
|-629.44
|-4,546.19
Data Source: NSDL
In the coming week, FPI flows will react to specific data points. There is the India IIP and inflation data, as well as the US consumer inflation data to be announced during the coming week. However, the overriding factor in the entire story will be the US punitive tariffs.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.