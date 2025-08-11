Market outlook for the week (11-Aug to 15-Aug, 2025)

SECTORAL STORY FOR WEEK TO AUGUST 08, 2025
The week to August 08, 2025 saw Nifty and Sensex losing -0.82% and -0.92% respectively. During the week, FPIs were net sellers in Indian equities worth $(1.34) Billion, as traders preferred to stay light. Here are 20 key sectors for the week.
|Sectoral
Index
|Weekly
Returns
|Index
(08-Aug)
|Index
(01-Aug)
|Nifty PSU Banks
|1.59%
|6,881.25
|6,773.35
|Nifty Metals
|0.49%
|9,147.10
|9,102.35
|Nifty Non-Banks
|0.36%
|28,868.75
|28,766.20
|Nifty Capital Markets
|0.35%
|4,318.50
|4,303.60
|Nifty Automobiles
|0.27%
|23,474.65
|23,410.95
|Nifty CPSE
|0.01%
|6,317.20
|6,316.30
|Nifty India Defence
|-0.10%
|7,607.90
|7,615.60
|Nifty Mobility
|-0.20%
|20,582.70
|20,623.15
|Nifty IT
|-0.72%
|34,398.50
|34,649.60
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|-0.91%
|37,549.60
|37,893.50
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|-0.92%
|10,989.15
|11,090.80
|Nifty Infrastructure
|-1.01%
|8,879.10
|8,969.65
|Nifty Banks
|-1.10%
|55,004.90
|55,617.60
|Nifty India Digital
|-1.13%
|8,641.35
|8,740.45
|Nifty Private Banks
|-1.32%
|26,564.70
|26,920.35
|Nifty Chemicals
|-1.33%
|29,982.61
|30,385.53
|Nifty MNC
|-1.92%
|28,134.05
|28,684.25
|Nifty Healthcare
|-2.30%
|14,135.55
|14,468.70
|Nifty FMCG
|-2.31%
|54,900.95
|56,197.05
|Nifty Realty
|-2.45%
|874.15
|896.15
Data Source: NSE
For the week, only 6 out of 20 sectors delivered positive returns, while 14 gave negative returns. The star themes were PSU Banks, Metals, and FMCG; which rallied on the back of specific stories. Big losers included Realty, FMCG, and Healthcare. Out of 6 gaining sectors, only 1 sector gained over 1%. In all, 3 sectors fell over 2% this week.
Average returns of 20 sectors stood at -0.73%. The top 5 sectors delivered 0.61% returns, while top 10 sectors gave returns of 0.11%. Bottom 10 sectors delivered -1.58%, showing lot of pressure on the downside. Going ahead, we could see more pressure on the export oriented sectors that are likely to be hit by the punitive tariffs imposed by the US.
WEEK THAT WAS; THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY
On the positive side, the RBI has given hope to markets in its monetary policy by holding back on rate cuts. It means; the RBI is keeping its growth arsenal ready, should the need arise to align monetary policy with fiscal policy to boost growth. Despite US threats, India stood firm on Russian oil. The long term implication could be; greater domestic focus. The good news is that the IPO market is showing robust appetite.
On the downside, the US tariff threat continues to be an overhang. While 25% tariffs are live, the other 25% tariff for trading with Russia will only be imposed after August 21, 2025. In what could be a setback for retail investors; SEBI plans to limit retail investors to 10% beyond ₹5,000 crore issue size and overall limit of retail at 25%. This could impact retail appetite for IPOs and the spread of retail equity ownership in India.
STOCK MARKET TRIGGERS FOR COMING WEEK TO AUGUST 15, 2025
Here are key triggers that could influence stock markets next week.
What does this mean for Nifty and Sensex levels in the coming week to August 15, 2025.
PARTING THOUGHTS ON NIFTY AND SENSEX LEVELS
VIX inched up from 11.98 to 12.03 levels amidst uncertainty, as the imposition of 25% plus tariffs raised the risk levels.
The focus in the coming week would be the series of key data flows on CPI, WPI, and Trade. However, Trump punitive tariffs will still be the overriding factor.
