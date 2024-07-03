Summary

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India. The company is also one of the leading international companies in the power field. The company is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz. Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas and Defence. The company offers over 180 products and provides systems and services to meet the needs of core sectors like power, transmission, industry, transportation, oil & gas, non-conventional energy sources and telecommunication. They have a wide-spread network comprising 17 Manufacturing Divisions, 2 Repair Units, 4 Regional Offices, 8 Service Centres, 4 Overseas Offices, 6 Joint Ventures, 15 Regional Marketing Centres, besides a large number of project sites spread all over India and abroad. This enables them to be close to its customers and cater to their specialized needs with total solutions - efficiently and economically. BHEL also has a widespread overseas footprint in 82 countries across all the six continents with cumulative overseas installed capacity of BHEL manufactured power plants nearing 10,000 MW including Belarus, Bhutan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Rwanda, Sudan, Tajikistan and UAE.Bharat Heavy Electricals Lt

