Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Share Price

230.06
(-1.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open233
  • Day's High236.77
  • 52 Wk High335.35
  • Prev. Close232.74
  • Day's Low229.66
  • 52 Wk Low 191.85
  • Turnover (lac)25,059.31
  • P/E195.55
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value71.03
  • EPS1.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)80,108.35
  • Div. Yield0.11
  • Roll Over%0
  • Roll Cost0
View More Futures

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

233

Prev. Close

232.74

Turnover(Lac.)

25,059.31

Day's High

236.77

Day's Low

229.66

52 Week's High

335.35

52 Week's Low

191.85

Book Value

71.03

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

80,108.35

P/E

195.55

EPS

1.19

Divi. Yield

0.11

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Corporate Action

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

BHEL-Hitachi Energy consortium secures Khavda-Nagpur project

26 Nov 2024|03:09 PM

The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.

BHEL Wins Major NTPC Contract for 3x800 MW Telangana Thermal Power Plant

12 Nov 2024|10:17 PM

NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.

BHEL’s share worth ₹402 Crore change hands

23 Oct 2024|01:06 PM

However, India's largest insurance provider, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), reduced its investment during the quarter to 6.72%.

BHEL wins major contract from Adani Power

26 Aug 2024|12:56 PM

According to BHEL, this agreement advances India's electricity infrastructure while also reinforcing the company's leadership in the field.

DVC Awards 1,600 MW Thermal Power Project to BHEL

12 Aug 2024|02:04 PM

The 2x800 MW Koderma Supercritical Thermal Power Project (STPP) was awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), the company announced.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.17%

Non-Promoter- 24.18%

Institutions: 24.18%

Non-Institutions: 12.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

696.41

696.41

696.41

696.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24,154.18

24,115.98

26,274.75

25,787.64

Net Worth

24,850.59

24,812.39

26,971.16

26,484.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

17,308.44

21,486.06

28,925.71

28,447.04

yoy growth (%)

-19.44

-25.71

1.68

11.63

Raw materials

-8,669.42

-10,764.58

-12,854.48

-14,097.29

As % of sales

50.08

50.1

44.43

49.55

Employee costs

-5,372.26

-5,403.47

-6,026.47

-5,394.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3,611.6

-662.1

1,584.99

627.83

Depreciation

-473.05

-502.86

-786.4

-848.84

Tax paid

894.46

-810.86

-778.39

-131.97

Working capital

-2,217.51

-5,159.3

-2,554.76

-1,649.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.44

-25.71

1.68

11.63

Op profit growth

369.63

-134.53

82.11

-177.66

EBIT growth

1,987.2

-108.43

88

-221.59

Net profit growth

84.46

-282.61

62.66

-169.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

23,892.78

22,136.3

20,153.38

16,295.8

20,494.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23,892.78

22,136.3

20,153.38

16,295.8

20,494.59

Other Operating Income

0

1,228.64

1,057.71

1,012.89

995.42

Other Income

610.25

544.65

404.96

392.56

590.02

View Annually Results

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K Sivaprasad

Official Director (Part time)

Vijay Mittal

Director (Research & Devplmnt)

Jai Prakash Srivastava

Independent Director

Shri Ramesh Patlya Mawaskar

Director (Human Resources)

KRISHNA KUMAR THAKUR

Official Director (Part time)

Arti Bhatnagar

Director (Industrial)

Bani Varma

Chairman & Managing Director

Shri K Sadashiv Murthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogesh R Chhabra

Director (Power)

Tajinder Gupta

Director (Finance)

Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Summary

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India. The company is also one of the leading international companies in the power field. The company is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz. Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas and Defence. The company offers over 180 products and provides systems and services to meet the needs of core sectors like power, transmission, industry, transportation, oil & gas, non-conventional energy sources and telecommunication. They have a wide-spread network comprising 17 Manufacturing Divisions, 2 Repair Units, 4 Regional Offices, 8 Service Centres, 4 Overseas Offices, 6 Joint Ventures, 15 Regional Marketing Centres, besides a large number of project sites spread all over India and abroad. This enables them to be close to its customers and cater to their specialized needs with total solutions - efficiently and economically. BHEL also has a widespread overseas footprint in 82 countries across all the six continents with cumulative overseas installed capacity of BHEL manufactured power plants nearing 10,000 MW including Belarus, Bhutan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Rwanda, Sudan, Tajikistan and UAE.Bharat Heavy Electricals Lt
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹230.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is ₹80108.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is 195.55 and 3.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is ₹191.85 and ₹335.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd?

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.84%, 3 Years at 55.91%, 1 Year at 18.34%, 6 Month at -26.10%, 3 Month at -14.46% and 1 Month at -8.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.17 %
Institutions - 24.19 %
Public - 12.64 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

