SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹233
Prev. Close₹232.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹25,059.31
Day's High₹236.77
Day's Low₹229.66
52 Week's High₹335.35
52 Week's Low₹191.85
Book Value₹71.03
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)80,108.35
P/E195.55
EPS1.19
Divi. Yield0.11
The project, awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL), would help transport renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat.Read More
NTPC issued a Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) to BHEL, allowing the company to begin the initial engineering phases of the main plant package.Read More
However, India's largest insurance provider, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), reduced its investment during the quarter to 6.72%.Read More
According to BHEL, this agreement advances India's electricity infrastructure while also reinforcing the company's leadership in the field.Read More
The 2x800 MW Koderma Supercritical Thermal Power Project (STPP) was awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB), the company announced.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
696.41
696.41
696.41
696.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24,154.18
24,115.98
26,274.75
25,787.64
Net Worth
24,850.59
24,812.39
26,971.16
26,484.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17,308.44
21,486.06
28,925.71
28,447.04
yoy growth (%)
-19.44
-25.71
1.68
11.63
Raw materials
-8,669.42
-10,764.58
-12,854.48
-14,097.29
As % of sales
50.08
50.1
44.43
49.55
Employee costs
-5,372.26
-5,403.47
-6,026.47
-5,394.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3,611.6
-662.1
1,584.99
627.83
Depreciation
-473.05
-502.86
-786.4
-848.84
Tax paid
894.46
-810.86
-778.39
-131.97
Working capital
-2,217.51
-5,159.3
-2,554.76
-1,649.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.44
-25.71
1.68
11.63
Op profit growth
369.63
-134.53
82.11
-177.66
EBIT growth
1,987.2
-108.43
88
-221.59
Net profit growth
84.46
-282.61
62.66
-169.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
23,892.78
22,136.3
20,153.38
16,295.8
20,494.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23,892.78
22,136.3
20,153.38
16,295.8
20,494.59
Other Operating Income
0
1,228.64
1,057.71
1,012.89
995.42
Other Income
610.25
544.65
404.96
392.56
590.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K Sivaprasad
Official Director (Part time)
Vijay Mittal
Director (Research & Devplmnt)
Jai Prakash Srivastava
Independent Director
Shri Ramesh Patlya Mawaskar
Director (Human Resources)
KRISHNA KUMAR THAKUR
Official Director (Part time)
Arti Bhatnagar
Director (Industrial)
Bani Varma
Chairman & Managing Director
Shri K Sadashiv Murthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh R Chhabra
Director (Power)
Tajinder Gupta
Director (Finance)
Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi
Reports by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
Summary
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer and one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies in India. The company is also one of the leading international companies in the power field. The company is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz. Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas and Defence. The company offers over 180 products and provides systems and services to meet the needs of core sectors like power, transmission, industry, transportation, oil & gas, non-conventional energy sources and telecommunication. They have a wide-spread network comprising 17 Manufacturing Divisions, 2 Repair Units, 4 Regional Offices, 8 Service Centres, 4 Overseas Offices, 6 Joint Ventures, 15 Regional Marketing Centres, besides a large number of project sites spread all over India and abroad. This enables them to be close to its customers and cater to their specialized needs with total solutions - efficiently and economically. BHEL also has a widespread overseas footprint in 82 countries across all the six continents with cumulative overseas installed capacity of BHEL manufactured power plants nearing 10,000 MW including Belarus, Bhutan, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Rwanda, Sudan, Tajikistan and UAE.Bharat Heavy Electricals Lt
Read More
The Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹230.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is ₹80108.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is 195.55 and 3.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is ₹191.85 and ₹335.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.84%, 3 Years at 55.91%, 1 Year at 18.34%, 6 Month at -26.10%, 3 Month at -14.46% and 1 Month at -8.83%.
