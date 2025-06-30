BHEL Bags ₹6,500 Crore Order from Adani Power for Thermal Unit Equipment Supply

30 Jun 2025 , 09:48 AM
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received a fresh letter of award from Adani Power Ltd for a large-scale equipment supply and services contract. The deal, valued at ₹6,500 crore (excluding GST), involves providing steam turbine generators and related auxiliaries for six thermal power units, each with a capacity of 800 MW.
As part of the agreement, BHEL will also offer supervisory services for the erection and commissioning of the units. The order is domestic and does not fall under the related party transactions category, as confirmed by the company in its regulatory filing. Project execution will be based on Adani Power’s internal project timelines, with equipment deliveries and services aligned accordingly.
On the financial front,
Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd have gained 0.32% trading at ₹264.95 at 9:44 AM on June 30, 2025. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares gained 1.36% in the last one month, 13.60% in the year-to-date, and declined 12% in the last year.
