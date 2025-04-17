iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

17 Apr 2025 , 09:20 AM

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) informed the bourses and shareholders that it has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). 

As part of the agreement, the company will retrieve indigenous diaphragm technology for electrolysers. This is a critical step in furthering India’s green hydrogen ambitions.

The deal is emphasized on BARC’s Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology, which shall be utilised in electrolyser systems to separate hydrogen and oxygen during electrolysis.

This technology is yet another cost-effective option for imported materials such as Zirfon and asbestos-based diaphragms. Currently, it is used in many systems.

With this transfer, BHEL plans to completely develop and manufacture alkaline electrolysers domestically, reducing import dependence and supporting the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ and ‘Make in India’ push.

The company has not made any disclosure about the financial terms of the agreement.

With this action, the company’s role in clean energy transformation is strengthened and is backed by the wider adoption of green hydrogen by making local production more suitable within the country.

Electrolysers are crucial in producing green hydrogen and are generated using renewable electricity and seen as a clean alternative for industries such as steel, fertilisers, and transportation.

Recently, BHEL announced that it has signed a 10 year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International. The agreement was signed to meet compressor revamp opportunities in fertiliser sectors in India.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  • BHE Updates
  • BHEL
  • BHEL Agreement
  • BHEL News
  • BHEL News Today
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Steel Nederland Launches Transformation Plan to Boost Efficiency

Tata Steel Nederland Launches Transformation Plan to Boost Efficiency

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|11:02 AM
HOEC Secures New Oil and Gas Block in Mumbai Offshore Region

HOEC Secures New Oil and Gas Block in Mumbai Offshore Region

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|10:40 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 17th April 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th April 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|09:26 AM
BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|09:20 AM
IRFC gets fresh review of order for ₹230.55 Crore GST dispute

IRFC gets fresh review of order for ₹230.55 Crore GST dispute

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|09:20 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.