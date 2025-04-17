BHEL inks tech transfer agreement with BARC

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) informed the bourses and shareholders that it has entered into a Technology Transfer Agreement with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

As part of the agreement, the company will retrieve indigenous diaphragm technology for electrolysers. This is a critical step in furthering India’s green hydrogen ambitions.

The deal is emphasized on BARC’s Mixed-Matrix Membrane Diaphragm Technology, which shall be utilised in electrolyser systems to separate hydrogen and oxygen during electrolysis.

This technology is yet another cost-effective option for imported materials such as Zirfon and asbestos-based diaphragms. Currently, it is used in many systems.

With this transfer, BHEL plans to completely develop and manufacture alkaline electrolysers domestically, reducing import dependence and supporting the ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ and ‘Make in India’ push.

The company has not made any disclosure about the financial terms of the agreement.

With this action, the company’s role in clean energy transformation is strengthened and is backed by the wider adoption of green hydrogen by making local production more suitable within the country.

Electrolysers are crucial in producing green hydrogen and are generated using renewable electricity and seen as a clean alternative for industries such as steel, fertilisers, and transportation.

Recently, BHEL announced that it has signed a 10 year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nuovo Pignone International. The agreement was signed to meet compressor revamp opportunities in fertiliser sectors in India.

