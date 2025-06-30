iifl-logo
Top Stocks for Today - 30th June 2025

30 Jun 2025 , 06:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Waaree Energies: The company said that its subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas has bagged a significant order for the supply of 540 MW solar modules from a US-based developer of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects. The company received the order on June 27, 2025 and represents Waaree’s expanding global footprint.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company announced that it has received approval from its  board for the acquisition of a controlling stake in Colombo Dockyard PLC, a Sri Lanka-listed shipbuilding firm, for $52.96 million (approx ₹452 Crore). The company will acquire the stake from Japan-based Onomichi Dockyard Co.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The business said that it has received a new order from dani Power on June 27 for supply of important equipment and to oversee work for six large thermal power units. Each of these shall have a 800 MW capacity, as per the company.

Central Bank of India: The lender announced that it has acquired a 24.91% stake in Future Generali India Insurance. Additionally, it has also acquired a 25.18% stake in Future Generali India Life Insurance. This comes after the key agreements with the Generali Group. This acquisition marks the bank’s strategic foray into the insurance segment.

Asian Paints: The country’s largest paint manufacturer announced that it has acquired the balance 40% equity stake in Obgenix Software Private Limited,operating under the brand name ‘White Teak’. The transaction took place for a consideration of ₹188 Crore.

