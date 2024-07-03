iifl-logo-icon 1
Central Bank of India Share Price

52.99
(-3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.19
  • Day's High55.19
  • 52 Wk High76.9
  • Prev. Close55.11
  • Day's Low52.5
  • 52 Wk Low 49.16
  • Turnover (lac)1,972.48
  • P/E14.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.39
  • EPS3.82
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46,000.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Central Bank of India KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

55.19

Prev. Close

55.11

Turnover(Lac.)

1,972.48

Day's High

55.19

Day's Low

52.5

52 Week's High

76.9

52 Week's Low

49.16

Book Value

34.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46,000.3

P/E

14.42

EPS

3.82

Divi. Yield

0

Central Bank of India Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

Central Bank of India NEWS AND UPDATE

Central Bank of India to Enter Insurance Business with Generali

Central Bank of India to Enter Insurance Business with Generali

25 Nov 2024|10:33 PM

The joint venture will comprise Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL).

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Central Bank of India SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 93.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 93.08%

Non-Promoter- 3.15%

Institutions: 3.15%

Non-Institutions: 3.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Central Bank of India FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8,680.94

8,680.94

8,680.94

10,675.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23,467.03

20,427.97

18,845.77

15,829.53

Net Worth

32,147.97

29,108.91

27,526.71

26,505.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

66,485.55

1,218.74

5,783.57

-411.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Central Bank of India Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Central Bank of India

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Matam Venkata Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dinesh Pangtey

Executive Director

Vivek Wahi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradip Pranlal Khimani

Nominee (Govt)

Hardik Mukesh Sheth

Executive Director

MALLADI VENKAT MURALI KRISHNA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandrakant Bhagwat

Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir

Shri Priavrat Sharma

Executive Director

Mahendra Dohare

Nominee (RBI)

Manoranjan Dash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Central Bank of India

Summary

Central Bank of India, a public sector banking institution is one of the oldest and largest commercial banks in India. The principal business is providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.The Banks deposit taking and lending business is divided into three main areas, namely retail, agriculture and corporate. The retail business provides financial products and services, such as loans and advances for housing, retail trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education and other personal loans to their retail customers. The agricultural banking business offers direct financing to farmers for production and investment, as well as indirect financing for infrastructure development and credit to suppliers of agricultural inputs. The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to corporate and commercial customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. The Bank sponsors 7 Regional Rural Banks in collaboration with the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Also, they entered into agency agreements with Life Insurance Corporation of India and The New India Assurance Company Ltd to distribute their various insurance products, for which they are paid a fee. In order to develop rural entrepreneurship, the Bank launched a Rural Development and Self Employme
Company FAQs

What is the Central Bank of India share price today?

The Central Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Central Bank of India?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹46000.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Central Bank of India?

The PE and PB ratios of Central Bank of India is 14.42 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Central Bank of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Central Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Central Bank of India is ₹49.16 and ₹76.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Central Bank of India?

Central Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.87%, 3 Years at 36.96%, 1 Year at 6.08%, 6 Month at -11.85%, 3 Month at -4.24% and 1 Month at -2.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Central Bank of India?

The shareholding pattern of Central Bank of India is as follows:
Promoters - 93.08 %
Institutions - 3.16 %
Public - 3.76 %

