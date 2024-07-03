Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBanks
Open₹55.19
Prev. Close₹55.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,972.48
Day's High₹55.19
Day's Low₹52.5
52 Week's High₹76.9
52 Week's Low₹49.16
Book Value₹34.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46,000.3
P/E14.42
EPS3.82
Divi. Yield0
The joint venture will comprise Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd (FGIICL) and Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8,680.94
8,680.94
8,680.94
10,675.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23,467.03
20,427.97
18,845.77
15,829.53
Net Worth
32,147.97
29,108.91
27,526.71
26,505.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
66,485.55
1,218.74
5,783.57
-411.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Matam Venkata Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dinesh Pangtey
Executive Director
Vivek Wahi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradip Pranlal Khimani
Nominee (Govt)
Hardik Mukesh Sheth
Executive Director
MALLADI VENKAT MURALI KRISHNA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandrakant Bhagwat
Part Time Non Official Ind.Dir
Shri Priavrat Sharma
Executive Director
Mahendra Dohare
Nominee (RBI)
Manoranjan Dash
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Central Bank of India
Summary
Central Bank of India, a public sector banking institution is one of the oldest and largest commercial banks in India. The principal business is providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.The Banks deposit taking and lending business is divided into three main areas, namely retail, agriculture and corporate. The retail business provides financial products and services, such as loans and advances for housing, retail trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education and other personal loans to their retail customers. The agricultural banking business offers direct financing to farmers for production and investment, as well as indirect financing for infrastructure development and credit to suppliers of agricultural inputs. The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to corporate and commercial customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. The Bank sponsors 7 Regional Rural Banks in collaboration with the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Also, they entered into agency agreements with Life Insurance Corporation of India and The New India Assurance Company Ltd to distribute their various insurance products, for which they are paid a fee. In order to develop rural entrepreneurship, the Bank launched a Rural Development and Self Employme
Read More
The Central Bank of India shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Central Bank of India is ₹46000.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Central Bank of India is 14.42 and 1.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Central Bank of India stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Central Bank of India is ₹49.16 and ₹76.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Central Bank of India's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.87%, 3 Years at 36.96%, 1 Year at 6.08%, 6 Month at -11.85%, 3 Month at -4.24% and 1 Month at -2.84%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.