Summary

Central Bank of India, a public sector banking institution is one of the oldest and largest commercial banks in India. The principal business is providing banking and financial services with wide range of products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, large corporates, public bodies and institutional customers.The Banks deposit taking and lending business is divided into three main areas, namely retail, agriculture and corporate. The retail business provides financial products and services, such as loans and advances for housing, retail trade, automobiles, consumer durables, education and other personal loans to their retail customers. The agricultural banking business offers direct financing to farmers for production and investment, as well as indirect financing for infrastructure development and credit to suppliers of agricultural inputs. The Bank provides commercial banking products and services to corporate and commercial customers, including mid-sized and small businesses and government entities. The Bank sponsors 7 Regional Rural Banks in collaboration with the state governments of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Also, they entered into agency agreements with Life Insurance Corporation of India and The New India Assurance Company Ltd to distribute their various insurance products, for which they are paid a fee. In order to develop rural entrepreneurship, the Bank launched a Rural Development and Self Employme

